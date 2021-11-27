Lidl just launched the best Black Friday mattress deal - king size Emma for £329

If you want an Emma Original mattress in the biggest size but for the cheapest price, Lidl is about to make your Black Friday weekend with its show-stopper deal: head in store and you can buy a king-size Emma Original for £329. That’s a massive £470 off the retail price (£799).

We’ve double checked the Black Friday mattress deals at other retailers like Amazon and at Emma Sleep itself – Emma is selling a king-size Emma Original for £399.50 – and Lidl’s is the cheapest price by £70.

We rate the Emma Original as the best mattress in the UK, and this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on it all year. You’ll need to head in-store to collect this boxed mattress (see below for an alternative) and you’ll need to move fast as it will sell out. Use this Lidl store locator to find your nearest outlet.

Don’t want to head in-store for a cheap Emma mattress? You can pay a little extra and get it delivered to your front door instead. Emma’s got a king size Emma Original online for £399.50 (was £799) - you’ll get free delivery and a longer 200-night risk-free trial. If you change your mind during that time, Emma will refund your money and collect the mattress.

Emma Original mattress: from £499 Emma Original mattress: from £499 £249.50 at Emma

Save up to £449.50 - You’ll save 50% on the Original in the Emma Black Friday mattress sale. All sizes are on offer here, versus just the king-size at Lidl, so if you want a smaller mattress, you’ll find them here. A double size Original now costs £349.50, which is fantastic value for a top-rated memory foam mattress that provides ample comfort for all sleep positions.

What is the Emma Original mattress?

The Emma Original is a memory foam mattress designed to support all sleeping positions and a range of body weights. We have tested it extensively on team and rate it as the number one boxed mattress in the UK. For the price, it’s brilliant value for money – especially now that you can buy a double-size Emma mattress for just £349.50.

The Emma Original is made with three layers of pressure relieving foam, with the brand’s own Halo Memory Foam dishing out spinal support. We’ve been sleeping on ours for several months now and we love it. It also has a 10-year manufacturer warranty, which is decent for a boxed mattress of this price.

It does sleep a little warm compared to other popular and affordable memory foam mattresses like the Nectar Memory Foam – now 45% off at Nectar Sleep this weekend – but the hot sleepers on our team didn’t overheat when sleeping on it.

Overall, at such a bargain price you have nothing to lose with the Emma Original. So if you want the cheapest price possible this weekend, head to Lidl while stocks last. But if you want a brilliant mattress delivered straight to your front door and for 50% off too, then buy direct from Emma or even from a retailer like Amazon, which is price-matching the brand and offering free delivery too.