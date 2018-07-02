The best LG G7 ThinQ deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer LG G7 ThinQ Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: Vodafone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data £149.99 upfront £29 /mth View at buymobiles.net

For those people tired of seeing Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhones every direction they turn, the release of a new LG flagship phone is always an event worth marking. This year's annual update has received a bit of a name change to go with its upgraded features - and we have all the best LG G7 ThinQ deals and prices listed to compare on this very page.

With its LG V30 handset, the Korean tech giant showed what it could do when it let's down the handbrake and gets truly innovative. The LG G7 ThinQ is a more workaday incremental upgrade to the LG G6. But its vast 6.1-inch LCD display, 'Boombox Speaker' and rapid chipset make it a genuine alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8.

You can already get the LG G7 ThinQ for way less than £1,000 over the two year period, with some really attractive prices around the 20GB data mark. That's much cheaper than the S9 was when it came into the world a few months ago.

So if you've been waiting patiently for LG G7 ThinQ deals to become available, your time is now - narrow down the best price for you in our comparison chart below.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | LG G6 deals | Best iPhone deals | Best mobile phone deals | Cheap SIM only deals

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 329 deals ? Sort By Recommended LG G7 ThinQ 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £149.99 upfront £29 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Less than £30 a month Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data Free upfront £33 /mth View at Fonehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £30 upfront £34 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £49 upfront £34 /mth View at Fonehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data £59.99 upfront £33 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £63.99 upfront £33 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More LG G7 ThinQ 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £69 upfront £33 /mth View at Fonehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ SIM-free deals

The RRP of the LG G7 ThinQ is looking like £659, which is almost £100 cheaper than the SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S9 was on release. It's a substantial saving for a phone that boasts almost as much state-of-the-art mobile phone tech for 2018.

But retailers are already flogging the LG G7 ThinQ for less than that - just check out the below comparison chart to see exactly how much you can get it for. Then all you have to do is track down a cheap SIM only deal from our guide, and you could make a real saving over going for a contract deal.

Showing 4 of 7 deals ? Sort By Recommended LG G7 ThinQ 1 Shipping from Free £500.73 View LG G7 ThinQ 2 £584 View LG G7 ThinQ 3 Shipping from Free £599 View LG G7 ThinQ 4 Shipping from Free £629 View Load more deals

Our LG G7 ThinQ review in brief

A decent step forward for LG

Screen size: 6.1-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4-6GB | Storage: 64-128GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Large, bright screen

Ace looking camera

So-called Boombox speaker

Less battery capacity

As you would probably expect, the LG G7 ThinQ improves on the LG G6 in pretty much every possible area. Despite having a larger display, it's actually lighter than its predecessor. And there are boosts for its chipset, camera, audio and the natural release with Oreo Android. Our early impressions are very positive.

Yes, we would have liked to see the step up to OLED instead of LCD and the battery capacity appears to be smaller rather than larger, but if you want a genuine alternative to the Galaxys and iPhones of this world then you don't have to look much further than the LG G7 ThinQ.

Read TechRadar's LG G7 ThinQ review