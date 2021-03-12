Let a robot vacuum clean for you with this great Ecovacs deal

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your home a breeze – just set it going and put your feet up while it does all the hard work - but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best robovacs in both the UK and the US for a limited time.

In the UK, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI has been discounted to £679.99 from £799 – that’s a 15% saving on the list price. In the US, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI has been reduced by $50 to $749.99 – a saving of 6%. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI, which features in our ‘best robot vacuums’ list – during Black Friday it dropped to £599.25 in the UK and $648.99 in the US – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a robot vacuum that can mop your floors as well as clean them.

In our tests, the robot vacuum was good at picking up dust from carpets and floors, although it did miss corners and edges on occasions. According to Ecovacs, the battery will last up to three hours between charges and we found that after cleaning an average-sized two-bedroom apartment, the battery still had some juice left in it. Even better, the camera can double up as a security camera, letting you see and speak to anyone in your home.

