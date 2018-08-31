iPhone XS deals: what should you expect to pay?

iPhone XS? iPhone 11? iPhone XI? iPhone XS? iPhone X Plus? Or something completely different. We're going to level with you...we still don't really know what the new high powered 2018 iPhone that is almost definitely going to launch in September will be called. We got a bit caught on the hop last year, when Apple started throwing an X into its product names.

What we do know is that we're excited. Last year's iPhone X was the first major leap forward in ages from Apple. A genuinely inventive handset that got our blood racing for Apple iPhones once again. And what we can also do - even despite not actually yet knowing its name - is make a very good guess at how much it's going to cost. That follows in this article, and all the rest of the latest iPhone XS news and rumours can be found here.

And we hope that you're not hoping and praying that we'll tell you that this year's best iPhone is going to be a real bargain. Let's face it, we all know that this is likely to be the most expensive Apple smartphone of all time. In fact, the kind of numbers we're taking about may just have you scrambling for our best mobile phone deals and SIM-free phone prices guides for alternative options.

When can I buy the Apple iPhone XS?

Firstly, we hope you don't mind if we stick to the iPhone XS moniker for this article. Mentioning all the other options at every turn would increase the length of this article significantly!

Apple is a creature of habit, and in the past it has tried to redirect all the attention the annual IFA tech show has attracted by announcing its new phone launch dates during the Berlin action.

And right on cue, that's exactly what it has done in 2018, too. So what will the date be? Wednesday, September 12 2018 is the big Apple unveiling date.

If Apple follows the same pattern as last year with the actual release date, you should expect to be kept waiting to get your hands on pre-order iPhone XS deals. In fact, it delayed orders for well over a month following the fanfare of the big launch and then only put iPhone X deals on the shelves in November.

We don't think that will happen this time around though, as there isn't such a requirement to build the buzz of the original X and, frankly, Apple will just want to see the £££s rolling in. We reckon it will be available in September this year, so Friday, September 28 is probably a good shout.

iPhone XS SIM-free: how much will the handset cost?

OK, well you asked for it. So let's not beat around the bush. The iPhone X cost an unheralded £999 when it arrived last year and smartphone prices are only going in one direction. What's more, the iPhone X successor will obviously improve in all the usual areas - camera, battery, chipset, etc.

A year on, we'd expect Apple to add a very easy to calculate 10% on to the 2017 rate. If the SIM-free iPhone XS costs any less than £1,099 for the entry-level version, we'd be shocked.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone XS deal on contract

Hang on? Are you telling us that you don't have a spare grand knocking around to burn on a telephone. How's Apple supposed to make any money with that kind of rational thinking?

Chances are that if you're licking your lips at the thought of the latest iPhone, you're probably more interested to find out what contract deals are going to cost. Well the predecessor started high and hasn't really dropped too much since, so the kind of figures we're expecting certainly aren't what you'd brand 'affordable':

iPhone XS | EE | £99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £60pm

Generally speaking, EE has been the place to be on the iPhone X for the last 12 months, with the UK's fastest 4G network managing the best value tariffs. £60 bills may sound high, but the last phone hasn't ever really dipped below £50 per month. And the £99 upfront spend - if anything - may be a tad optimistic. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,539

We hope we're wrong, but we think that you're going to be giving your chosen network or phone retailer in excess of £1,500 over the next two years if you want to grab the iPhone XS on contract from the get-go.

Looking on the bright side for a moment, we're confident that even the lowest cost tariffs will come with a bumper batch of data to use every month. That's a bonus, as for this money you presumably want to treat your iPhone as a mini media centre, making the most of that predictably delicious screen and speaker set-up.

Where these kind of sums are involved, we understand why your mind might be drifting to how to save any pennies you can. And so buying the phone outright (if you can) and combining it with one of our best SIM only deals might be an option. With the predictions we've made, grabbing this excellent 12GB data £15 per month Three SIM could save you a few bob over the two year term.