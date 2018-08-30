iPhone 9 deals: what should you expect to pay?

As ever, Apple has kept much under its hat in the lead up to the launch of its new range of iPhones. But what the cabal of 2018 Apple flagship phones is 99.99% sure to include is an iterative update of its tent-pole smartphone and there's no reason to think it won't be called the iPhone 9 - Apple appears to have now dropped its 's' denominations, so we're not expecting this to be an iPhone 8s.

Rather harder to predict is how much iPhone 9 deals will cost when its launched at Apple's ritual unveiling in September. Luckily, TechRadar has been doing this a while now, and we're getting pretty darn good at predicting prices thanks to the amount of mobile phone deals we report on every day.

That's why you're in the right place to see how much you should budget if you're desperate to get the new iPhone at the earliest opportunity. Keep reading to see what you should expect to pay for a SIM-free iPhone 9, those two year contract deals and, perhaps most importantly, the date on which we think the iPhone 9 will be available to own.

When can I buy the Apple iPhone 9?

All attention will be focused on Cupertino for the company's latest gadget launches in September and that's when we'll know the cost of the handset for sure. Our best guess at this time is that the launch date will be Wednesday, September 12 and, if previous form is followed again, then pre-orders are likely to get cracking on the following Friday.

Previously, Apple has left its pre-order period open for one week only, before getting cracking with stacking the shelves and delivering orders the very next Friday. On that basis, we reckon Friday, September 21 will be the date to circle on your calendar.

iPhone 9 handset: how much will it cost SIM-free?

It probably hasn't escaped you that there's only one trend when it comes to flagship phone prices - upwards. Mobile phones have been getting more and more expensive with big jumps in recent years.

At least this won't be as expensive as the iPhone X or rumoured iPhone 11. Judging from the £699 tag when the iPhone 8 was launched last year, the iPhone 9 shouldn't really get anywhere near the £1,000-mark.

It went up by £100 last year between iPhones 7 and 8, but we somehow can't see Apple trying to justify another increase of that magnitude. We think you're looking at something more like £769 for the SIM-free iPhone 9 if you want it within the first few weeks of release.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 9 deal on contract

While a few people will obviously have the money burrowed away in contemplation of buying the iPhone 9 handset outright, the majority will be looking to a standard 24-month contract to enjoy the brand new iPhone. Yep, this is for those of you who snapped up one of our recommended iPhone 7 deals when they arrived on the scene in 2016 and are ready for a refresh.

So looking at the best contract deals on the iPhone 8 when it launched last year and bearing in mind what we know about the state of the mobile phone market, here's the kind of tariff we think you should expect to greet the iPhone 9 on arrival:

iPhone 9 | O2 | £160 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

We reckon you're really going to struggle to find iPhone 9 deals on contract where you can get your bills under the £40-mark - unless, of course, you're prepared to pay crazy amounts of cash upfront. £160 may still be too hefty for some, but we don't want those monthlies spiralling too high, either. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1144

O2 has been the network to opt for the most affordable new iPhone deals for the last couple of years.

At least you shouldn't have to scrimp on data, as the last few flagships haven't bothered trying to fob you off with meagre data to justify lower headline prices. If your Netflix, Spotify or podcast habits require even more, then expect that total two year cost to fly over the £1,200-mark as you approach upwards of 30GB per month.

If you do have that spare £700-odd knocking around and are wondering if you can get clever by buying the iPhone 9 outright and then teaming it up with one of our best SIM only deals then we doubt it will be significantly worth it - especially if you're not prepared to settle for negligible monthly data. For example, if you grabbed this 12GB data £15 per month Three SIM, you'd still end up above £1,100 over the two years.