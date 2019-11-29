The best Huawei P30 Lite for November 2019

Huawei P30 Lite deals - a budget hunters answer to the staggering prices of both the P30 and P30 Pro. While the P30 Lite is clearly a downgrade from its two bigger brothers, the price drop you're getting makes it a more than worthy alternative.

Prices frequently drop below £20 a month and it is now quite common place to see Huawei P30 Lite deals go below the £15 a month mark. Even when you go for a plan with more data, it remains on the more affordable side of things.

And yet, considering the Huawei P30 Lite is nearer to some budget phones in price its actually a pretty impressive phone. It features a 3340mAh battery, a powerful processor and even Huawei's triple camera set-up.

In fact, it seems almost surprising that Huawei dropped the price so much further below the P30 seeing as it isn't all that different. Huawei P30 deals might be more powerful but not by a huge amount.

We've listed all of the best Huawei P30 Lite deals down below so you can search through prices and data caps, finding the perfect contract for you. Whether you want something cheap or with tonnes of data, there is an option for you.

Huawei P30 Lite review

Huawei P30 Lite review in brief

Huawei quality without the hefty price tags

Screen size: 6.15-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2312 | Rear camera: 24 + 8 + 2MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 159g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3340mAh

Striking design

Generous amount of storage

Super cheap

Battery and chipset average

Where the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were designed to top the market, Huawei P30 Lite deals are here to accompany the fans of a budget device. Costing far below the average phone price while topping its competition in features, a Huawei P30 Lite deal is perfect for those not wanting to spend a small fortune on a phone.

You still get a triple camera set up, fingerprint scanner, a generous amount of storage and an excellent camera (not quite as good as its two bigger brothers though).

Huawei P30 Lite SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy a Huawei P30 Lite deal SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £329 this phone costs far below most other phones released today.

There is only one storage size (128GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.