The best Huawei P Smart deals in July 2018

The Huawei P Smart is the smaller sibling in the manufacturer's P phone family, but only in price – it's still packing plenty of great specs and those important screen inches. And right now you can snap up a Huawei P Smart deals for as little as £15 per month with unlimited calls and texts.

Sure, this isn't a Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone 8 or even Huawei P20 killer, but it certainly offers impressive specs for the price and even a dual rear camera. Don't want to be tied into a contract? If you prefer to buy the P Smart outright and get a SIM only deal, then you can buy the P Smart SIM-free for around £200.

The Huawei P Smart might be small in price but its mighty 18:9 screen is a 5.65-inch IPS with 1080 x 2160 resolution and minimal bezel around the edges. Under that comes a dual 13MP and 2MP rear camera setup, a Kirin 659 CPU backed by 3GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. All pretty impressive for the price.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find your perfect Huawei P Smart deal - from big data needs to simply finding the lowest price. If you just want the handset without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it.

Unlocked Huawei P Smart SIM-free deals

The Huawei P Smart's RRP is priced at £219 for an unlocked SIM-free handset, but we've already seen retailers flogging them for less than £200. One way to possibly make a saving is to buy the phone SIM-free and then use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start at less than a fiver per month and give plenty of flexibility compared to getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked P Smart comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Huawei P Smart smartphone.

Huawei P Smart review in brief

A dual camera and 18:9 screen on a budget

Screen size: 5.65-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 13MP | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/32GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Dual camera

18:9 display

Low price

Poor night shots

Performance can lag occasionally

The Huawei P Smart might seem like a budget handset when you look at the price, but the specs tell a different story. This phone offers some cutting edge features like a dual rear camera and 18:9 display, yet on a handset that doesn't destroy your budget.

The Huawei P Smart display is not only 18:9 but also high-res at 1080 x 2160 and, thanks to a minimal bezel ,it looks premium as well. Powering the handset is that Kirin 659 CPU with 3GB of RAM – not the top-end speeds you might always want but enough to keep up with you nearly all the time. That dual rear camera uses a 13MP sensor for the main shot and a 2MP sensor for depth sensing to create more professional looking background blur filled shots, easily.

All very impressive - but you could splash out more for the high end Huawei P20, of course...

Read TechRadar's Huawei P Smart review