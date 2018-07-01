The best Huawei Mate 10 Pro deals in July 2018

If 2018 is as good a year for Huawei as last year was, then it's going to go down as yet another tick for the mobile phone manufacturer. The last 12 months saw a slew of great phones - with the Mate 10 Pro the icing on the cake. And we've found the best deals.
Following the Huawei P10 and Honor 9, the Mate 10 Pro is a phablet that packs in incredible power alongside a double-sensor camera that impresses well.
Will it challenge the might of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or even the iPhone X? Perhaps not, but Huawei has sidled into third place in global smartphone sales, thanks to a consistent production line of impressive phones.
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a great phone for those that like a handset that just keeps going and going and going... you'll get nearly two days' use out of this 4,000mAh battery even if you're a bit of a power-hungry phone user.
Huawei Mate 10 Pro in brief
Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1080x2160 pixels | Rear camera: 20MP+12MP dual lens | Weight: 160g | OS: Android 8 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB / 128GB | Battery: 4000mAh
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is easily the most impressive device we’ve seen from the brand, and it's also one of the most impressive high-end phones around right now. With a brilliant bit of battery life and cameras that can really capture some high-end images, we're more than impressed with this phone from a brand that, five years ago, was completely unheard of in the Western world.
It even has a pre-fitted screen protector and a soft case in the box, as well as being water-resistant, so you know you're getting something that's going to be easy to look after.
Read TechRadar's full Huawei Mate 10 Pro review