The best Google Pixel 4a deals to pre-order right now

After being revealed a while back, Google Pixel 4a deals are now officially available to buy. Complete with a low price and some impressive camera abilities, Google's latest device could be perfect for many.

Editor's Pick Google Pixel 4a 128GB Just... Limited Time Offer Google Pixel 4a (128GB) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: Vodafone

128GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

6GB data upfront £25 £22 /mth Free Â£50 Currys PC World Gift Card View Deal at e2save.com

In fact, in the world of budget phones, this looks like one of the best choices out there. Much like the Pixel 3a before it, the 4a has managed to bring flagship prices right down.

While it won't be quite as powerful and might feel a bit cheaper than the Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4a deals hold onto all of the best specs of its bigger brother.

As you would expect with a Google device, it provides a highly proficient camera, even though it only has one lens on the back. While its 12.2MP lens on the rear and 8MP on the front don't sound like much, its the software that makes it so great.

You can shoot 4K video and shots just come effortlessly. Point and shoot and you're bound to get a good picture. On top of the camera, you're getting a 3140mAh battery, Full HD+ display and a extremely lightweight frame.

Google Pixel 4a deals do scrimp in some areas - it's got to drop the price somehow - so you'll notice a slightly cheaper feeling chassis and a lack of wireless charging most noticeably.

If you're set on some cheap bills, you can find all of the cheapest Google Pixel 4a contracts below.

Compare Google Pixel 4a deals:

Trading in your old phone for money off the Pixel 4a:

Got an old device hanging about now that you've purchased the 4a? The next step would be to sell. Luckily, there are a lot of sites out there that can help you do that - our first choice would be SellMyMobile.

This is an aggregation site that pulls through all of the best prices you can get for your old phone. It compares phone recycling sites by their TrustPilot score, how quickly they pay, the amount you'll get and more.



Read our sell my phone guide to find out more

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

Google Pixel 4a review:

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Google Pixel 4a review in brief Google's latest camera specs...but made affordable Screen size: 5.81-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 12.2MP | Weight: 143g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 3140mAh Powerful single camera Headphone jack compact size cheap feeling design No wireless charging

The Google Pixel 4a has one key factor going for it - it's affordable. Considering its £349 RRP, the 4a comes in at a similar cost to other budget devices like the OnePlus Nord or the Samsung Galaxy A71.

At that low price, Google has managed to maintain some strong specs. It features a 3140mAh battery, higher than other Pixel devices. While it only has one camera lens, this is a powerful piece of kit with Google's high-end software boosting its ability.

While it lacks wireless charging and has a slightly cheaper design, the Pixel 4a could be the perfect phone for those on a budget.

Read our Google Pixel 4a review