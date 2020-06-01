The best Google Pixel 4 deals and Pixel 4 XL deals in June 2020

It has been a few weeks since Google Pixel 4 deals were announced and we've had plenty of time to analyse them to find the best options. Whether you're interested in the Google Pixel 4 or the bigger Pixel 4 XL, this is the place to find out more about the very latest costs, prices and plans.

Obviously the one thing most people will care about with Google Pixel 4 deals is the camera. Now better than ever, Google is likely to maintain its position as the best camera phone around. A second lens has been added, offering telephoto abilities, night-mode has been given a bump and Google's software (the real winning feature of Google's camera quality) is better than ever.

Away from the camera, Google has also taken time to improve its processing power. While an upgrade to Google Pixel 4 XL deals gets you the usual upgrades that come with plus sized models. A bigger battery, increased 6.1-inch screen, larger overall and no notch.

We've listed all of the best Google Pixel 4 deals and Google Pixel 4 XL deals available below - both SIM-free Pixel 4 prices and on contract. Or if you're still not sure about the device, check out our mini-review below.

Trading in your old phone for money off the Pixel 4:

To cut down your bills when investing in the Google Pixel 4, you can always trade in your old phone. Whether its in a brand new condition, slightly scratched or completely unusable, there are lots of sites that will sell it on - Sellmymobile is one of the best.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S8 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £32 for a completely broken device. A Google Pixel 2 would fetch you £66 or an iPhone 6 could land £35.

Google Pixel 4 review

Google Pixel 4 review in brief

Google's improvement on the best camera phone

Screen size: 5.7-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2800mAh

Incredible camera

Adaptable OLED screen

Increased processing power

No headphone jack

Still lots of bezels

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

And most importantly, the camera is better than ever, offering its new 'astrophotography' feature, a second front lens, improved camera software and increased colour detection.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

The best Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 | EE | £115 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

Want the Google Pixel 4 on the UK's fastest 4G network? This deal gets you a EE Pixel 4 for just £26 a month and £115 upfront. At that price you're getting a decent 5GB of data, making this one of the stronger offers out there. Total cost over 24 months is £739



Google Pixel 4 | Vodafone | £110 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

Want some cheap monthly bills on the Vodafone network? This deal costs just £26 a month while scoring you 6GBs of data. In terms of upfront costs, you're just having to spend £110, making this one of the cheapest Pixel 4 offers out there. Total cost over 24 months is £704



Google Pixel 4 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Three always seems to step in to offer some excellent value in the high data range on any flagship phone. In the case of the Google Pixel 4, that means getting a massive 100GB of data for just £30 a month. Total cost over 24 months is £749



The best Google Pixel 4 XL deals:

Google Pixel 4 XL | Vodafone | £95 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Just like on the Vodafone Google Pixel 4 deal above, this is going to cost you a lot more than what the other networks can get you right now. However, if you're set on Vodafone, this will be the option to choose with its 24GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1121



Google Pixel 4 XL | EE | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

There is 20GB of data on offer at a price of £39 a month with this Pixel 4 XL deal. On top of that, the upfront spend is absolutely tiny. A combination of those factors makes this easily the best EE Pixel 4 XL deal and maybe even the best offer overall. Total cost over 24 months is £873.99



