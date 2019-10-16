The best Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals to pre-order - now available

All has now been revealed and Google Pixel 4 deals are officially available to pre-order. But how much will you be paying? Is it worth the price? And what are the absolute best contracts? We're here to tell you.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Google Pixel 4 Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

90GB data upfront £29.99 £47 /mth claim a free chromebook View at Carphone Warehouse

Unlike many other recent flagship phone launches, the Google Pixel 4 (and 4 XL) weren't exactly shrouded in mystery. A few weeks before the launch we already knew most of the features, but now we can talk about them with certainty.

Obviously the one thing most people will care about with Google Pixel 4 deals is the camera. Now better than ever, Google is likely to maintain its position as the best camera phone around. A second lens has been added, offering telephoto abilities, night-mode has been given a bump and Google's software (the real winning feature of Google's camera quality) is better than ever.

Away from the camera, Google has also taken time to improve its processing power, offering its best processor yet and a 50% boost in RAM. While an upgrade to Google Pixel 4 XL deals gets you the usual upgrades that come with plus sized models. A bigger battery, increased 6.1-inch screen and larger overall body. And most importantly, unlike the Pixel 3 XL there will be no notch this time around.

So the phone is better but is it more expensive? Well, following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 11, the Google Pixel 4 is actually cheaper than the Google Pixel 3 was on launch - great news for those ready to invest in the next era of the search engine's devices. And even more good news, pre-order the phone from a select number of retailers and get a FREE HP Chromebook worth £249! (more on this below).

We've listed all of the best Google Pixel 4 deals and Google Pixel 4 XL deals to pre-order down below both SIM-free and on contract. Order in the pre-order stage and you'll get the phone on October 24.

Compare Google Pixel 4 deals and Google Pixel 4 XL deals

Get a free Chromebook with your Google Pixel 4

There is a select number of retailers (including Google) that will be offering the free HP Chromebook we mentioned above. This is an excellent freebie worth £249. We've listed the main retailers offering this additional incentive below:

The best Google Pixel 4 deals to pre-order:

Google Pixel 4 | O2 | £140 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

With this Google Pixel 4 deal you can split the monthly and upfront costs while still getting a massive amount of data. At the start, you're paying £150 upfront and then your monthly bills come in at £35. That price lands you a big ol' 45GB of data making it one of the best looking options so far. Total cost over 24 months is £980 Big data with this Google Pixel 4 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 | O2 | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This offer is almost identical to the option above but with two major differences - a cheaper price but less data. If you don't quite need that 45GB of data, this one offers 30GB at just £33 a month, an ideal middle ground of both cost and data. Total cost over 24 months is £942



Go for an O2 Google Pixel 4 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm + £50 gift card

Go with Carphone Warehouse and you can get monthly bills of £41 and an upfront spend of £79.99. For that cost you will get 20GB of data on the Vodafone network. That is paired with Carphone's £50 voucher at Currys, Google Play Store, Just Eat or a pre-paid Mastercard with all Pixel 4 deals. Total cost over 24 months is £1063.99



Go for an O2 Google Pixel 4 deal from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 4 | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £49pm

If you're streaming, socialising and just generally using your phone all of the time, this contract could be worth splashing out on. The monthly costs and upfront fees are both £49 and for that cost you're getting completely unlimited data, calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £1225



Get unlimited data on the Pixel 4 with Three Mobile

Google Pixel 4 | O2 | £210 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

For many, cheap monthly bills will be the first thing you look for with the Google Pixel 4. If this is the mindset you have, this could well be your ideal contract. Yes, there is a load of upfront cost but those monthly bills are absolutely excellent and even better when you take into account the 12GB of data on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £906



Get excellent monthly bills on the Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk

The best Google Pixel 4 XL deals to pre-order:

Google Pixel 4 XL | O2 | £165 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This feels like one of the best Google Pixel 4 XL deals to pre-order so far. There is a good balance between your upfront spend and your monthly bills meaning you don't have to pay too much at either end. And for this price you get an impressive 45GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,077



Get the Google Pixel 4 XL on O2 from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 XL | Vodafone | £210 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

Want to pay less a month? This contract can help you do that. If you pay £210 upfront your monthly bills will then drop all the way down to £35. That paired with the 45GB of data makes this an exceptional choice for those willing to pay a bit more upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,077



Pay less a month for the Pixel 4 XL with Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 XL | Vodafone | £59.99 upfront| 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

There is 20GB of data on offer at a price of £49 a month with this Pixel 4 XL deal. That gets you 20GB of data and the only cost outside of the monthly bills is a quick upfront spend of £59.99. That is paired with Carphone's £50 voucher at Currys, Google Play Store, Just Eat or a pre-paid Mastercard with all Pixel 4 deals Total cost over 24 months is £1,235.99



Get the Google Pixel 4 XL from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 4 XL | Three | £79 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

Max out your contract by going for a Google Pixel 4 XL with unlimited data. Yes, it is a pretty expensive contract but if you're interested in going with Google, this is the most decked out deal around right now. It will cost you £55 a month and £79 upfront but it is well worth the cost for the big data users of the world. Total cost over 24 months is £1399



Go straight to Three for unlimited data on the Pixel 4 XL

SIM-free Google Pixel 4 deals

Both of these devices were rumoured to be the most expensive Google devices yet. However, the phones have now launched and we now know the Pixel 4 is cheaper than the Pixel 3 was on launch at a SIM-free price of £669. The Pixel 4 XL is slightly more, costing £829.

Pair that with a cheap SIM only deal and you'll be well on your way to a surprisingly affordable overall price for a brand new release from Google.

We can't imagine anyone managing to undercut the prices seen below for quite a while so simply pick your favourite retailer and buy. Or, if you're willing to wait, there is a small chance Google Pixel 4 deals will come down in price in the Black Friday sales.

Google Pixel 4 mini-review

Google Pixel 4 review in brief

Google's improvement on the best camera phone

Screen size: 5.7-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2800mAh

Incredible camera

Adaptable OLED screen

Increased processing power

No headphone jack

Still lots of bezels

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

And most importantly, the camera is better than ever, offering its new 'astrophotography' feature, a second front lens, improved camera software and increased colour detection.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review