The best iPhone 13 Pro deals for pre-order in 2021

It's already that time of the year! Apple has now released its latest collection of iPhone handsets, and now they're all available to pre-order. Sitting in the middle of the group, blending specs and pricing, the iPhone 13 Pro will stand out as the best value for a lot of people.

iPhone 13 Pro deals cost slightly less than its predecessor did when it launched, sitting with a price tag of £949. Despite that £50 price cut, there are a lot of key but minor improvements loaded into the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has stepped up to its latest processing chip - the A15 Bionic chip. As one of the most powerful phone processors around, this will leave you with a top-level performance while using the camera, gaming or, well...any part of the phone!

A key area of the phone for improvements is the camera. Apple has continued its triple-lens set-up from last year but improved its ability in low light, claiming a 92% improvement on the ultra-wide angle and a 1.5 improvement over the models from last year - some very precise numbers.

Other improvements can be found in the display, increasing its brightness and durability, as well as the battery. Overall, this is very much an incremental upgrade over Apple's previous model while also slightly reducing the price.

If you've got your eyes on getting in early, we've gathered all of the best iPhone 13 deals for pre-order below. The device will then become available to buy on Friday, September 24 if you're not interested in pre-orders.

iPhone 13 Pro deals comparison:

iPhone 13 Pro brief review

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 13 Pro in brief review The more powerful brother to the new iPhone 13 SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inches | Resolution: 1170 x 2532 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: IOS 15 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Weight: 174g Reasons to Buy Super powerful processor New cinematic video mode Brighter display Reasons to Avoid Similar to the iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro sits in the middle of its most recent launch. In essence, it's a lot like the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a few minor changes to bring the price down quite considerably.

Just like the other device's in the iPhone 13 range, it includes Apple's new A15 Bionic chip - one of the most powerful phone processors ever. It also comes with Magsafe technology and new exclusively tough glass.

The iPhone 13 Pro now features 120Hz refresh rates and the 6.1-inch display has a 1200-nit peak brightness meaning it is up to 25% brighter outside.

Overall, this is very much an improved version of the iPhone 12 Pro with Apple simply making minor improvements in all of the key areas. Despite this, the device is cheaper than its 2020 predecessor.