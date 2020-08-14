The best energy supplier in the UK in 2020

The best energy suppliers in the UK offer great value for money - and outstanding customer service too. There are many reasons why you might want to switch energy provider. Maybe you're looking for the cheapest energy supplier. Perhaps you want to switch to a greener tariff, or get a smart meter. It might be that you just aren’t happy with your current supplier.

Whatever your circumstances, we can help you find the right provider - and the right tariff too. In this guide, we've created a ranked list of the best energy suppliers in the UK. We assessed each provider against key criteria including pricing, tariff options, their green credentials, the quality of their customer service, and more. We also looked at thousands of user reviews to see which were the most popular providers, and why.

Once you've chosen the right energy supplier for your home, it's a good idea to run an energy price comparison. This will show you the best energy deals in your area, so you can be sure you're getting optimum value for money. Here's our pick of the best energy suppliers in the UK.

The best energy supplier in the UK right now

(Image credit: Octopus Energy)

1. Octopus Energy The best energy supplier in the UK Tariffs: various | Exit fees: none | Green electricity: 100% | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: 100% on the 'Super Green' tariff Compare Octopus Energy's plans now Tops customer satisfaction polls One of the cheapest tariffs Could pay you to use electricity Quite a wide variety of tariffs

Octopus Energy consistently tops the industry's best energy supplier lists. Since launching in 2016, the company has looked to made good on its promise to provide greener and cheaper energy - and won numerous awards in the process.

In the last few years, Octopus has built a solid reputation for quality customer service. It was one of the only providers that continued to offer support across multiple contact channels during the global pandemic, which partially explains why the company scores so highly on independent user review site Trustpilot. Octopus boasts an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 30,000 customers (August 2020), and an impressive 92 per cent rating of excellent.

It's affordable, too. According to Energy Helpline data, Octopus's Fixed tariff is one of the cheapest around: it's £3 a year less than Bulb - our second best energy supplier - and over £200 per year cheaper than the average Big Six plan. We also like how Octopus continues to innovate and provide new flexible deals for customers. Its Agile Octopus tariff, for example, enables you to save more money when wholesale prices fall, and if the grid receives excess green energy - as it did earlier this year - users can even be paid to use electricity.

This winning combination of Octopus’ commitment to sustainability, quality customer service, the fact that it offers some of the country’s cheapest green energy tariffs, and the company's progressive approach to research and development, is why it takes our top spot as the UK’s best energy supplier.

(Image credit: Bulb Energy)

2. Bulb Energy The best value energy supplier Tariffs: one, variable | Exit fees: none | Green electricity: 100% | Green gas: 10% | Carbon offset: 100% carbon neutral Compare Bulb Energy's tariff now One easy-to-understand tariff Biggest buyer of green gas 18% cheaper some Big Six plans Prices can change

Bulb Energy has three values: ‘simpler, cheaper, greener‘. The company is recognised as one of the UK’s biggest green energy suppliers, and buys all its energy from renewable generators. Its single tariff uses 100 per cent green electricity and 10 per cent green gas - the rest is offset, making it fully carbon neutral.

Bulb's one tariff is designed to take the confusion out of choosing a plan. It's a variable plan, which means prices can increase if wholesale prices go up, but it's typically cheaper than most other energy suppliers. According to Energy Helpline, the average UK household will pay £890 per year with Bulb, which is over £200 cheaper than a typical Big Six tariff.

Bulb’s customer service is also excellent. It offers an online community hub for customers to share questions and experiences, alongside helpful online chat options and a phone service, which continued to operate during the pandemic. If you're looking to simplify your energy options, and want value for money, Bulb is one of the best energy suppliers in the UK. Plus, if you refer a friend you'll both receive up to £50 each in credit as a thank you.

(Image credit: So Energy)

3. So Energy Cheap, easy to use and green - just watch out for the early exit fees Tariffs: various fixed rates | Exit fees: £10 for duel fuel, £5 for single | Green electricity: 100% renewables | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: N/A Compare So Energy's plans now Some of the cheapest fixed tariffs Can choose energy sources Has early exit fees Only supports second gen smart meters

So Energy is relatively new, but this green energy supplier is continuing to grow in popularity. The company’s pledge to ensure its tariffs will "always be one of the most competitive on the market" means that there are often very good deals to be found, with one of the cheapest being a competitive £853 per year.

One notable area where So Energy differs from other providers is that customers can vote and choose where the supplier gets its renewables from, which regularly varies the green fuel mix. Another high scorer on Trustpilot, So Energy also boasts 4.8 out of 5 stars, albeit from a lower pool of almost 5,000 reviews (August 2020). That's largely thanks to its excellent customer service - and the company gave regular coronavirus updates - as well as its smart, easy to use website, and fast switching process. Like all the suppliers here, it's signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which gives you added peace of mind.

Bear in mind you will be charged exit fees if you leave your contract early. However, these are lower than the £30 per fuel costs you typically get at other suppliers. We think So Energy is an excellent green supplier that will be a good fit for anyone looking for an ethical and straightforward choice.

(Image credit: Pure Planet)

4. Pure Planet A digital energy supplier committed to affordable sustainability Tariffs: one fixed, one variable | Exit fees: some early exit fees | Green electricity: 100% renewable | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: 100% Compare Pure Planet's plans now Fast, smart app, website £50 if you refer a friend Has some exit fees on one tariff No customer support via phone

Pure Planet is a modern, digital-only supplier that aims to provide green energy to consumers through easy-to-use smart technology. Despite being a relatively new company, it has a strong 4.4 out of 5 score on Trustpilot, from almost 10,000 reviews (August 2020) and is also praised for its product research innovation. One example being a pilot scheme and tariff aimed at EV owners.

The energy supplier is committed to a sustainable future, offering fixed or variable tariffs that are 100 per cent renewable and 100 per cent carbon offset. The fixed option for a medium house is also among the cheapest in the UK, with an average annual cost of £849.

Because it's digital-only, all account information, billing and customer support is done online or via an app, which means consumer details are accurate and quickly processed. It also means Pure Planet's costs are lower - and these savings are passed on to customers. Pure Planet is an excellent energy supplier for anyone who's happy using smart tech, but without a dedicated phone support service it won't be right for everyone.

(Image credit: OVO Energy)

5. OVO Energy One of the UK's biggest energy suppliers Tariffs: various | Exit fees: £30 per fuel for some tariffs | Green electricity: 50%, can be upgraded to 100% | Green gas: can upgrade to 15% | Carbon offset: can upgrade to 100% Compare OVO Energy's plans now Very popular energy supplier A choice of green energy tariffs Rates well on customer satisfaction More expensive than some

From its humble beginnings in 2009 as a small independent firm, OVO Energy has grown substantially, and recently acquired SSE to become one of the UK’s biggest energy providers. It's dedicated to providing green energy and becoming a carbon net zero business by 2030.

OVO Energy offers a variety of tariffs, and consumers have the option to upgrade each to become 100 per cent renewable. However, its tariffs are a bit more expensive than those from the likes of Octopus and Bulb, with the most popular two-year fixed tariff costing an average of £1,064 per year.

This is another company that’s big on technology. OVO offers extra smart meter and electric vehicle (EV) tariffs, and boasts a slick website, app and online account management facilities. However, unlike Pure Planet, OVO does also offer a customer service phone line, which is open from 8am-6pm and offered additional COVID-19 updates during lockdown. As such, it has a relatively strong Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5, from almost 40,000 user reviews (August 2020).

(Image credit: People’s Energy Company)

6. People’s Energy Company A hassle-free energy provider created ‘for the people’ Tariffs: multiple fixed and variable | Exit fees: £30 on some one-year tariffs, £45 on some two-year plans | Green electricity: 100% renewable | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: N/A Compare People's Energy's plans now Cheaper green tariffs than most Customers get a share of the profits Actively works to lower energy costs No frills website

People’s Energy was set up via crowdfunding in 2017. It's continued to grow in popularity and now has a customer base of more than 70,000 people. While its setup and website might be a little basic for some - and it has yet to supply some modern tech like prepay meters - this provider's popularity and inclusion in our best energy supplier guide stems from a number of appealing features.

Firstly, its tariffs use 100 per cent renewable electricity and are on the more affordable end of the scale compared to other green providers. Secondly, despite the fact that the supplier had to reduce its customer services during lockdown, People’s Energy still scores well on Trustpilot, averaging at 4.5 out of 5 from almost 3,000 user reviews (August 2020).

However, it’s the company’s commitment to giving a percentage of its profits back to its customers that really sets People’s Energy apart. Members will either receive a reduction to their bill or credit in their account once People’s Energy makes enough overall profit.

(Image credit: Ebico)

7. Ebico A not-for-profit energy supplier with an established history and good green credentials Tariffs: multiple | Exit fees: none | Green electricity: 100% renewables | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: N/A Compare Ebico's energy plans now Reputation for excellence Not-for-profit Dedicated to fighting fuel poverty Energy plans and account management are separate

Ebico is an energy supplier with a long and established history of providing people in fuel poverty with additional support. It aims to provide UK households with cheaper green energy – which it offers across a range of plans. This makes Ebico a great option for anyone who wants to choose an ethical provider, but still one that offers a choice of tariff and 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Ebico's tariffs are reasonably priced, and the company doesn’t charge exit fees. The customer service is generally praised by users, however some people don't like that it's actually managed separately by Robin Hood Energy. Another aspect which some find problematic is that Ebico has a smaller customer base, which for some raises concerns about long-term viability. However, the company has existed for over 20 years under the existing business model, so it must be doing something right.

(Image credit: Outfox the Market)

8. Outfox the Market One of the cheapest energy suppliers Tariffs: multiple | Exit fees: £30 per fuel on some tariffs | Green electricity: 100% renewable electricity | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: N/A Compare Outfox's energy plans now Very cheap tariffs Fast response time on live chat Basic website and customer services No smart meter roll out

Outfox the Market claim one of its main aims is to help customers save on their energy bills and with some of the cheapest green energy deals on the market, they certainly go a long way towards achieving it. The company also offers a quick switching process and regularly introduce new tariffs following ‘expert analysis’ of the wholesale markets.

With this, it naturally makes the company an excellent option if you want an affordable green supplier with a simple setup – the website is quite basic though, with a quirky style which might not be to everyone’s taste.

Outfox the Market has previously had some customer service issues, but seems to be taking steps to rectifying this with a strong 4.5 on Trustpilot and a fast and responsive live chat facility. It also offers a free phone line and an on call social media team for support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Tonik Energy)

9. Tonik Energy Another low cost green energy provider with a great product range Tariffs: multiple | Exit fees: some exit fees | Green electricity: 100% renewable electricity | Green gas: option to include 10% | Carbon offset: option to offset 100% Compare Tonik Energy's plans now Sells a range of green tech Pays a 3% interest reward Has an online membership portal Customer service can be slow

Ever since Tonik Energy was founded in 2016 it has set out to provide its members with ‘something new’ with a big focus on reducing wasted energy. The company is now an award-winning supplier with a wide selection of energy saving tech, solid sustainability credentials and some of the cheapest green tariffs you can find.

A few other perks Tonik offer includes its interest reward that pays 3% per annum on the first £1,000 of credit in members’ accounts. There’s also the potential for members to save ‘up to 70% on the bills’ by utilising more of the company’s energy tech like solar panels and EV charging points.

Switching is also relatively quick and straightforward, but its customer service response times can be slower than other suppliers in this list. However, this is another good choice for those looking for cheaper, hassle-free green energy.

(Image credit: Avro Energy)

10. Avro Energy An energy supplier aiming to keep things simple and prices low Tariffs: multiple | Exit fees: none | Green electricity: fuel mix unclear | Green gas: N/A | Carbon offset: N/A Compare Avro Energy's plans now One of the cheapest providers Easy to use No exit or cancellation fees Basic website

Propping up the top 10 is Avro Energy, a provider which makes it into our list because it is one of the cheapest supplier options and offers customers good value and simplicity. One of its low cost tariffs is currently at a fixed price of £792 for the year.

Switching is quick and simple, there’s no hidden fees and Avro scores highly on Trustpilot with a large proportion (77%) of ‘Excellent’ ratings from its customers. The no frills website might not appeal to everyone and its use of renewables is so far unclear, but Avro’s straightforward approach is refreshing positive – particularly with the complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.