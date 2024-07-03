The best value TV of 2024 is now even cheaper ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 may still be a couple of weeks away, but we're already seeing some early deals on the online retailer's site that could rival the day itself. Amongst them, we've been scouting the best early Prime Day TV deals and have found a winner involving one of the best TVs of 2024 – the Hisense U7N.

The 65-inch model of the U7N is available for an incredible $749.99 (was $1099.99) at Amazon. It gives you access to more sophisticated mini-LED backlight tech, (plus a whole host of other features) but without paying the premium.

Today's best Hisense U7N deal

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value. Offering contrast-rich and bold colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium) and Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals. And you can get the 65-inch for under $750.

The U7N impressed us during testing, easily cementing itself as one of the best value TVs of 2024. In our review, we said it was "overall a great performer", showcasing very good contrast and particularly impressive textures and detailing. It also showcased vivid, punchy colors and came to life displaying Dolby Vision sources.

It also demonstrated excellent gaming performance and with a stack of features to get the best out of PS5 and Xbox Series X (4K, 120Hz, VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision Gaming), it's easily one of the best gaming TVs of 2024 so far.

While it may not beat the best OLED TVs in terms of picture and performance, or even some more premium LED models, the U7N gives you incredible bang for your buck, and it easily outperforms its price – especially at this level.

More of today's best early Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

A solidly mid-range option, the Sony 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money before its price drop but now is even better value if you want a large LED TV. It uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance whatever you’re watching, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching.