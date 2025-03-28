This cheap new outdoor projector screen looks like a smart companion for portable projectors – get 70 inches of entertainment anywhere

News
By published

Turn any space into a cinema with this affordable outdoor screen

XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen
(Image credit: XGIMI)
  • A 70-inch screen that weighs just 1.5kg
  • Just 60 seconds to set up from its folded size
  • $99 / £89 (about AU$182)

One of the minor downsides of the best portable projectors is finding a suitable space for them to project onto; the great wide open isn't always great for entertainment, and having the right projector screen can massively transform your experience.

XGIMI has thought of that, and it's created a compact and affordable projection screen that you can take almost anywhere.

The Portable Outdoor Screen is exactly what it sounds like. It weighs 1.5kg and packs down to just 18 inches, but unfold it and you've got a 70-inch screen ready to go. It's designed for long-throw projectors, and it'll be available on its own or in a bundle with the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro.

XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen: pricing and availability

The screen has an aluminum alloy frame and a wrinkle-free washable fabric, and there are four ground stakes for extra stability and security. XGIMI says it takes just 60 seconds to set up.

You can buy the XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen for $99 / £89 (about AU$182) from Amazon, with shipping from April 18th 2025.

If you're looking for a projector as well as a screen, the MoGo 3 bundle gives you the projector, the Portable Outdoor Screen, a carrying case, a power base stand, an optical filter, a power adapter and a USB-C charging cable for $549 / £519 (about AU$1,062). That too will be available from April 18th on Amazon.

At this price, we're not expecting the screen to be top-tier quality, but any good dedicated surface is better than no surface, and should help make things a lot more visible for your summer movie and sporting events.

@techradar

♬ original sound - TechRadar

You might also like

See more Television News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Projectors
XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen
This cheap new outdoor projector screen looks like a smart companion for portable projectors – get 70 inches of entertainment anywhere
Sony Bravia Projector 8 on black background
I tested Sony’s Bravia Projector 8, and its class-leading motion handling and ultra-low input lag make it fantastic for gaming
Yaber K3 projector listing image
I tested a cheap smart projector with surprisingly good JBL sound, but don't get too excited
Optoma UHZ68LV 4K Laser projector
Optoma's new 4K laser projector promises high brightness with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so it knows what to do with it
Epson QB1000 on table
I tested the Epson QB1000, and this stunning, super-bright projector is perfect for gaming
Epson EH-QS100W projector lifestyle images
Epson's super-bright new ultra short throw 4K projectors promise easy elite home theater pictures up to 160 inches
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con up-close from app store
Nintendo's new app gave us another look at the Switch 2, and there's something different with the Joy-Con
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2025 – from the scariest movie ever made to a beloved DreamWorks animation with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?
Witchbrook
Witchbrook, the life-sim I've been waiting years for, finally has a release window and it's sooner than you think
Close up of Leica M11-P viewfinder
I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why
More about projectors
Yaber K3 projector listing image

I tested a cheap smart projector with surprisingly good JBL sound, but don't get too excited
Sony Bravia Projector 8 on black background

I tested Sony’s Bravia Projector 8, and its class-leading motion handling and ultra-low input lag make it fantastic for gaming
Carbonite

This World Backup Day secure your valuable data with Carbonite
See more latest
Most Popular
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2025 – from the scariest movie ever made to a beloved DreamWorks animation with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes
Close up of Leica M11-P viewfinder
I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con up-close from app store
Nintendo's new app gave us another look at the Switch 2, and there's something different with the Joy-Con
HP ZBook Ultra G1a
HP's ridiculously fast Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 laptop with 128GB RAM goes on sale everywhere in the US, but it won't be cheap
A mobile phone showing the Signal logo in front of a screen showing the app
Signalgate explained: what is Signal, and how secure is the messaging app?
Asus Ascent GX10 Rear
Asus's more affordable version of Nvidia's uber-popular Project Digits snapped at GTC 2025
iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone mini won't be returning, according to rumors – and you think that's a mistake
Sam Altman and OpenAI
OpenAI is upping its bug bounty rewards as security worries rise
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Dangerous new CoffeeLoader malware executes on your GPU to get past security tools