This cheap new outdoor projector screen looks like a smart companion for portable projectors – get 70 inches of entertainment anywhere

Turn any space into a cinema with this affordable outdoor screen
- A 70-inch screen that weighs just 1.5kg
- Just 60 seconds to set up from its folded size
- $99 / £89 (about AU$182)
One of the minor downsides of the best portable projectors is finding a suitable space for them to project onto; the great wide open isn't always great for entertainment, and having the right projector screen can massively transform your experience.
XGIMI has thought of that, and it's created a compact and affordable projection screen that you can take almost anywhere.
The Portable Outdoor Screen is exactly what it sounds like. It weighs 1.5kg and packs down to just 18 inches, but unfold it and you've got a 70-inch screen ready to go. It's designed for long-throw projectors, and it'll be available on its own or in a bundle with the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro.
XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen: pricing and availability
The screen has an aluminum alloy frame and a wrinkle-free washable fabric, and there are four ground stakes for extra stability and security. XGIMI says it takes just 60 seconds to set up.
You can buy the XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen for $99 / £89 (about AU$182) from Amazon, with shipping from April 18th 2025.
If you're looking for a projector as well as a screen, the MoGo 3 bundle gives you the projector, the Portable Outdoor Screen, a carrying case, a power base stand, an optical filter, a power adapter and a USB-C charging cable for $549 / £519 (about AU$1,062). That too will be available from April 18th on Amazon.
At this price, we're not expecting the screen to be top-tier quality, but any good dedicated surface is better than no surface, and should help make things a lot more visible for your summer movie and sporting events.
