Not all Amazon Fire TVs are the same – this is the one to buy in the Prime Day sales

Amazon’s own-branded Fire TVs are a regular feature of its Prime Day deals event, with models at all screen sizes getting generous discounts. The company’s TV lineup has doubled since the first sets were first introduced back in 2021, with prices between the different series within the Fire TV family varying widely. Which begs the question, which Fire TV series is best?

To answer that, we’ll need to take a quick look at the different Fire TV options.

The 2-Series is the company’s entry-level TV. These are HD-only models that come in 40- and 32-inch screen sizes, and are an inexpensive option for outfitting a bedroom or kids' playroom with a basic TV with built-in streaming via the Amazon Fire TV platform. The 2-Series models also come with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for movies and TV shows using the remote’s built-in mic.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

The 4-Series is the company’s step-up TV, offering 4K resolution in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch screen sizes. These models support the HDR10 high dynamic range format, feature 4 HDMI inputs, and come with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon’s mid-range Omni Series comprises 4K TVs in 43-, 50, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes. These models add Dolby Vision HDR (65 and 75-inch only), an HDMI eARC port for connecting one of the best soundbars, and have a built-in microphone for hands-free Alexa voice control (a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote is also included).

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The regular Fire TV Omni series is a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's fine for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.

Last year, Amazon topped off its Fire TV lineup with the the addition of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. These 4K sets are available in 43-, 50, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes and feature a QLED (Quantum Dot) display panel for enhanced color and brightness. Omni QLED TVs support both the Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR formats and have a local dimming backlight to enhance picture contrast. Like the regular Omni series TVs, Amazon’s flagship model comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free Alexa voice control plus a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $589.99.

While we found things to like about Amazon’s mid-range TV in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review, specifically its value and above-average brightness compared to other budget TVs, we were more impressed with the company’s flagship in our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, giving the TV a Recommended stamp.

The Omni QLED TV’s QLED display panel and full-array local dimming generate “vivid colors, decent contrast and a surprisingly detailed and natural image,” according to our review. And while local dimming wasn’t as good as what we’ve seen from the best 4K TVs, the Omni QLED’s overall performance was very good for the price and it also provides good motion handling and a low input lag when gaming.

To sum up, you can get a great deal right now on all manner of Amazon Fire TVs, with the 32-inch 2-series model being let go for $109.99, a 45% savings. But with its extensive feature set, good overall performance, and outstanding value, we think that the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series is the one to buy. And with the 65-inch model we tested currently selling for $589, an even lower price than the standard Omni series model, you’re going to get a great deal on it in the Prime Day sales.

