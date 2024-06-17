LG's cheaper 2024 OLED TV has had a massive price drop – even though it's brand new

If you're looking to pick up a beautiful new OLED TV chances are you've had your eye on an LG, which makes some of the best-value options available. Incredibly, its entry-level OLED for 2024, the LG B4 has already had a massive discount – despite only being out for a matter of weeks.

We've found the 55-inch LG B4 available for an incredible £999 (was £1,599) at Amazon - this is the sort of price we'd expect around Black Friday! We're also seeing it available at Curry's for £999 and LG's own website at £999 if you're looking for other options.

LG B4 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2024) - was £1,599 now £999 at Amazon

The LG B4 is the entry-level OLED in LG's 2024 TV range and has seen some significant upgrades over its predecessor, the LG B3 (still a brilliant TV in its own right). It comes with a better processor, improved brightness and four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming - as well as carrying over all the excellent performance of the B3. Although we haven't fully tested the B4 just yet, from what we have seen, it looks like a brilliant upgrade.

Although we've not fully tested the LG B4 yet, I did get a chance to see it in-person at LG's HQ, and it turned out I was right to make it one of my most anticipated TVs of the year: I was impressed with the visual upgrades I could see its predecessor, the LG B3, including bolder colour, improved brightness and better processing. It seems very likely to feature among our list of the best OLED TVs for those on a lower budget.

The LG B4 is said to perform closer to the mid-range LG C3 thanks to its new Alpha a8 AI processor, meaning you're getting superb OLED performance for an entry-level price. Plus, it finally gets four HDMI 2.1 ports so you're able to connect multiple 4K 120Hz consoles and one of the best soundbars at the same time. It will also come with a new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, which we've seen in action on the LG C4 and again were suitably impressed with.

If the B4 is anything like the B3, then you're sure to get a phenomenal TV – last year's model ranked among the best TVs of all kinds thanks to its excellent value for money with its fantastic picture quality with stunning contrast and bold colours, intuitive smart TV software, and great range of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, VRR (with AMD FreeSync) and LG's Game Optimizer. The B4 looks as if it has all this and more – all for the B3's current price!

