Here comes the sun: Samsung's new The Terrace TVs are great, outdoors

If you're lucky enough to live somewhere where summer doesn't just mean warmer rain, outdoors is the new indoors: it's where we take our Bluetooth speakers, where we take our smart cookers and, if Samsung has any say in it, where we put our TVs too. But of course you can't simply stick one of the best OLED TVs on the terrace or in your yard unless you want to squint at it in the sunshine before it gets full of rain and bugs. Hence The Terrace, Samsung's range of TVs designed to live outside no matter what the weather.

Samsung has added a whole bunch of new TVs to the Terrace range, including 65 and 75-inch Full Sun models and 55, 65 and 75-inch Partial Sun models. They're designed to deliver serious brightness so you can see the picture clearly on a sunny day, which is why Samsung has put Neo QLED displays inside, and they come with IP56 ratings, the highest water and dust resistance ratings of any Samsung TVs.

Samsung The Terrace Full Sun and Partial Sun TVs: features, pricing and availability

There are two new partial sun models, and they cost $3,499 for the 55-inch (so around £2,675 or AU$5,253), $4,999 for the 65-inch (about £3,820 or AU$7,506) and $6,499 for the 75-inch versions (roughly £4,968 or AU$9,758) respectively. Full Sun models start at $7,499 (around £5,730 or AU$11,259) for 65 inches and $9,999 (£7,645 or AU$15,010 approx) for 75 inches.

Each of the TVs in the range is built around a very bright quantum matrix Neo QLED display with very wide viewing angles, and they're powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. In order to minimize glare they come with anti-reflective screens, and the built-in audio is loud enough for pretty big outdoor spaces: 40W through four speakers.

There's another key difference between these Samsung TVs and TVs designed for indoor life: The Terrace TVs are designed to withstand serious heat, so for example the Full Sun models are designed to withstand temperatures of up to 122ºF, and to operate in direct sunlight for up to 6 hours at 104ºF.

As you'd expect, there's Samsung SmartThings integration with your smart home, and the new TVs also include the Samsung TV Plus and Gaming Hub to deliver over 2,700 free channels, which include over 360 Samsung TV Plus channels and thousands of games for console-free play.

The new TVs are available for pre-order from this week at Samsung.com.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors