Forget the LG C2, I'm buying this stunning Sony 4K Ultra HD TV for Prime Day

There are lots of brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals to look at before the big sales event ends, including some incredible TVs - but I've found one that'll bring your lengthy search to a premature end.

That's if you act quickly enough, anyway. Right now, you can buy the 55" version of the Sony X90K 4K TV for just $898 at Amazon (you can save up to 21% on the 65" and 75" models, too). Okay, it's a bit on the pricey side. But, you'll soon agree with me that it's a terrific Amazon Prime Day deal when you consider all the positives – beginning with the fact that you'll save a tidy 31% if you grab one today (July 12).

Even better, it's almost $200 cheaper than a similarly great TV model. That's the LG C2, which will set you back nearly $1,100 if you opt for that television set. Why would you, though, when one of the best 4K TVs comes equipped with all of the top-tier specs that its LG counterpart does for less money? My point exactly.

But be quick! There are only 19 left in stock. Once they're gone, then, they're really gone.

Sony X90K 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,299 now $898 at Amazon

Sony’s X90K is a great all-around TV for movies and gaming, and the 55-inch version is now selling at Amazon for an all-time low of $898 – a 31% price cut. In our 65-inch X90K review, we appreciated the deep blacks delivered by its local dimming backlight while acknowledging that it wasn’t as bright as some of the competition. However, its gaming features are solid, with a 120Hz display and a 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' mode that automatically optimizes pictures when a PS5 is connected.

It's not just the price cut that makes the Sony X90K worth investing in. It's a TV that delivers eye-popping colors in stunning 4K resolution, which are enhanced by its in-built XR Triluminous Pro technology. Its full array LED contrast also comes with a supportive feature called Intelligent TV Processing, which supposedly alters the screen's brightness and colors based on your vision, too.

The Sony X90K is also a terrific TV to use for those gaming marathons. Given it's made by the same company that makes the PlayStation 5 (PS5), the X90K comes packaged with a 'Perfect for PS5' mode. That reduces your lag input significantly and features exclusive specs that help the picture crisper and smoother than it would be on alternative models.

In our Sony XR X90K review, we called it an "affordable 4K TV that's perfect for PS5" and a TV that "delivers impressive performance for the price". At its Prime Day price, it's even more of a bargain. So, follow me, dear reader, in making a Prime Day 2023 TV purchase that'll leave you purring. Trust me, you won't regret it.

