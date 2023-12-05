Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream

You can watch Man Utd vs Chelsea on Peacock TV in the US. It's on Prime Video n the UK. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea just below.

Man Utd vs Chelsea preview

Two footballing giants meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday from positions of weakness that are becoming all too familiar to their respective fanbases. Man Utd are 7th and Chelsea 10th, though the way things have been going, anything other than a victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men would come as a surprise.

The Blues have problems of their own, but there might not be a better time to face a Red Devils side that's anything but United. Murmurs of an unhappy home dressing room are growing louder by the week, and the manner of their defeat to Newcastle at the weekend suggested that some players have downed tools already.

Mention the word sack to Erik ten Hag, and it's unlikely to conjure up images of Santa.

Chelsea's typically chaotic victory over Brighton was huge, not least because they were down to ten men for half of it. But they dug in and held firm, and even the club's strongest critics would struggle to deny that they're making progress under Pochettino.

Things are rarely dull when these two are involved, so follow our guide to get a Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream and watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Man Utd vs Chelsea on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. While Peacock TV will live stream the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, some fixtures will instead be shown exclusively on NBC, USA Network or CNBC. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Man Utd vs Chelsea in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Man Utd vs Chelsea live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea in the UK

Man Utd vs Chelsea kicks off at 8.15pm on Wednesday, and the game is being live streamed on Amazon Prime Video, which will broadcast 20 Premier League fixtures this season, all of them this month. Best of all, since Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to new users, that means you could sign up at the start of the month and watch all of the service’s matches without paying a thing. And if you enjoy the service enough to pay for it, a subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. The ability to watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime is only one of the perks of being a Prime member. The key benefit is unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea on Fubo while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Man Utd vs Chelsea is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for 7.15am AEDT first thing on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Man Utd vs Chelsea on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9.15am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN when traveling abroad.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: live stream in India