Watch every awards speech from Netflix’s big SAG awards show

The annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards took place over the weekend, and for the first time ever they were screened on Netflix. Not only that but there was no comedy host, so they were considerably less cringe-worthy than other awards shows.

The SAG Awards are a really big deal, and some say they're more important than The Golden Globes: for actors, an SAG Award is prestigious because it's given to you by your acting peers. The awards are also considered to be very strong predictors for the acting awards at the Academy Awards, which are taking place in March.

That doesn't mean that an SAG Award means a guaranteed Oscar win, but in recent years there's been a much stronger correlation between SAG and Oscar wins than between Golden Globe and Oscar wins. So this year's results are definitely worth paying attention to.

As part of the Netflix deal to stream the SAG Awards, it also gets to show the award winners' speeches, and we've included them all below – so if like me you love to see a good luvvie speech, there's lots of great stuff to watch here.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Oppenheimer

Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple and Killers of the Flower Moon would all have been worthy winners too, but Oppenheimer continues its sweep of best-in-show awards with this gong for the entire cast. Oppenheimer is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone continues to make history: the first Indigenous actor to win the best female actor in the Golden Globes has another statuette to put on her shelf. Her fellow nominees were Annette Bening (Nyad), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). Killers of the Flower Moon is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

If we were betting people, we'd be sticking a few dollars on this being repeated at the Oscars next month. Murphy's fellow nominees were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Another incredibly impressive slate: Randolph's peers here were Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Penélope Cruz (Ferrari) and Jodie Foster (Nyad).

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Another win for Oppenheimer, ahead of Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) and Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

No surprises here: Succession is very much an actors' kind of show, with superb performances throughout. Rivals here were The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us and The Morning Show. Succession is available to watch on Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear

We all know that The Bear isn't really a comedy, but the industry moves in mysterious ways – and the performances in the show really were outstanding. But it's a bit of a snub for actual comedies such as Abbott Elementary, Barry, Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso, but it's also no surprise given how dominant The Bear has been for awards already. The Bear is available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus worldwide.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong, Beef

Ali Wong's brilliant performance in Beef bagged her the award ahead of impressive peers: Uzo Aduba (Painkiller), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry) and Bel Powley (A Small Light). Beef is available on Netflix.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun, Beef

And we have no beef with this well-deserved win either. Yeung's category also featured Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jon Hamm (Fargo), David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves) and Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case).

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Nominees for this category were Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Sarah Snook (Succession). The Crown is available on Netflix.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Everybody's favorite zombie-puncher beat Brian Cox (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Matthew Macfadyen (also Succession). The Last of Us is available on Max in the US, and Sky in the UK.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Another brilliant performance from an odd classification, Edebiri was nominated alongside Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

And the third Bear award of the evening goes to Allen White, who was nominated alongside his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach as well as Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Bill Hader (Barry) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

