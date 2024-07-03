Netflix movie of the day: Hacksaw Ridge is a war epic that hits without bullets

Netflix movie of the day Every day, we cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks, or our Prime Video movie of the day choices.

Oscar-winning biographical war drama Hacksaw Ridge tells the remarkable true story of pacifist combat medic Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who saved 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa without firing a single weapon.

Hacksaw Ridge is another acclaimed masterpiece to add to director Mel Gibson's successful movie resume, with his previous projects Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto all becoming a cultural phenomenon in the world of cinema. Hacksaw Ridge is an unflinching portrayal of the atrocities of war that features some of the most harrowing war scenes since Steven Spielberg's war epic Saving Private Ryan.

Gibson captures the relentless heroic spirit of an ordinary person caught up in war with its jaw-dropping moments and scenes that had me holding my breath. Hacksaw Ridge proves to be a memorable cinematic experience that you can relish at home on the best streaming service, which is why it very much deserves a place on our best Netflix movies list.

A blood-soaked war epic powered by Garfield's performance

With great power comes great responsibility for Spider-Man star Garfield and he certainly has the power in Hacksaw Ridge. Garfield received a number of awards and nominations for his role as pacifist hero Desmond Doss, including his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

His acting ability proved to be a powerhouse amongst critics, with Empire writing: "Occasionally soapy on the homefront but cataclysmic in combat, this is a worthy addition to the WWII canon. Garfield underpins it all with skill, showing that sometimes, war can be humanising too."

The Guardian wrote in their review: "It is a story of courage, robustly told by director Mel Gibson with screenwriters Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, who create a brutally, even unwatchably violent picture of war. Garfield himself delivers a sympathetic, plausible performance: more mature and substantial than his contribution to Martin Scorsese’s Silence."

RobertEbert.com also shared their admiration for Garfield's honest portrayal, revealing: "For a long time you think Doss is an idealized figure, free of neuroses and complications. But after a while you see the darkness in him, and you believe it exists because of the thoughtful way Garfield has prepared you."

Hacksaw Ridge is another notch in Gibson's directing belt which deserves to be watched by millions.