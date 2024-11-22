Need something to watch this weekend? These are the most-streamed TV shows and movies on Google TV in 2024

Google TV has revealed its most-watched movies and TV shows of 2024

The most-watched movie is Road House and the most-watched TV show is Shōgun

Other movies and TV shows that made the list include Deadpool and Wolverine and Fallout

We've all had the experience of switching on the TV and struggling to find something to watch. Well, Google TV has come to the rescue with its most-watched movies and TV shows of 2024 list, which I'm sure will spark some ideas for your next movie night.

Google TV is a great app for amalgamating all the best streaming services out there, as it allows you to access all kinds of movies and TV shows all in one place. From streaming services to live TV, Google TV has it all if you've signed up to those services. As the year comes to an end, Google has revealed the most-watched movies and TV shows across its apps in 2024, which makes for a great list of this year's top entertainment.

If you're looking for a good action thriller for your movie night, then you're in luck with Google TV's most-watched movie Road House. The Prime Video remake of the 1989 classic features Jake Gyllenhaal as ex-UFC fighter Dalton. Taking the title of the most-watched show of 2024 is one of the best Hulu series, Shōgun. The ancient Japanese epic currently sits at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Google's 2024 greatest hits feature some of the biggest shows of this year from the likes of Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. As well as blockbuster hits, which cover a wide variety of genres whether you fancy some action thrills or belly laughs. You can find the "Best of 2024" list on your Google TV device or through the mobile app, but to make it easier, we've put the full list of most-watched movies and TV shows below as reported by 9 to 5 Google.

Most-watched movies of 2024 on Google TV

Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most-watched movies on Google TV. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Most-watched TV shows of 2024 on Google TV

Hit Prime Video show Fallout makes the most-watched TV shows list. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)

You might also like