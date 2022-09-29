How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online from anywhere

Coming-of-age child prodigy comedy Young Sheldon is back for season 6, with the budding theoretical physicist about to enter his teenage years. Set a decade or so before the geeky events of the humongous hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, the spinoff prequel homes in on key character Sheldon and his childhood in Texas with his parents. Read on to find out how you can watch Young Sheldon season 6 online and stream the new series no matter where you are in the world right now.

If the show follows the arc of its previous seasons each following a new semester, this latest series is all set to see Sheldon hit the age of 13 and enter his second year of college.

With season 5 taking on a slightly more serious tone and pitched more as a family drama, we can also expect more of the problems surrounding Sheldon to be explored in this new series (fans of the The Big Bang Theory will be aware that we're approaching a key moment in Sheldon's life as his father George dies when he’s 14).

The entire Cooper family cast are back for this sixth run, with Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Zoe Perry (Mary), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Raegan Revord (Missy), Annie Potts (Meemaw) all returning, along with the familiar sound of narrator Jim Parsons as the voice of adult Sheldon.

Follow our guide below to watch Young Sheldon online - streaming season 6 is easier than you might think!

How to watch Young Sheldon online: stream Young Sheldon season 6 online in the US

If you have cable, Young Sheldon season 6 will be shown every Thursday on CBS, kicking off at 8pm ET/PT on September 29. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, Young Sheldon season 6 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Currently you can benefit from a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. Thereafter, Paramount Plus starts at $4.99 a month with Limited Ads, or $9.99 a month for No Ads. Or, you can opt for a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $69.99 a month. There's a FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Young Sheldon fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most The Amazing Race live streams, rather ironically, being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online from anywhere

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching Young Sheldon season 6 north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it will be airing the show every Thursday night, starting with the season opener at 8pm ET/PT on September 29. The great news is that coverage can be easily accessed via the CTV website for free, though you'll need to sign in using your cable provider logins. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Sheldon season 6 streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Away from the Great White North? Get a great value VPN deal (opens in new tab) and rejoice at being able to travel with all the streaming access you normally enjoy back home.

Can I watch Young Sheldon season 6 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Young Sheldon's regular home in the UK is Channel 4 offshoot E4 (opens in new tab), however there’s currently no confirmed release date for season 6 yet. Until then, you can watch seasons 1 through to 3 on Netflix. Netflix has three plans with different pricing: Basic, Standard and Premium plans, and each plan comes with different costs, different levels of image quality, and availability on an increasing number of screens as you go up the ladder. If you just want a cheap plan, the basic option is quite affordable, at just £5.99 per month. But if you're looking for HD - or better yet, 4K and HDR - you'll have to look at the premium package - you can find out more with our Netflix pricing guide (opens in new tab). For those looking to watch the show from the start, season 1-5 of Young Sheldon are available in the UK through Amazon Video - though you'll have to buy them, even if you've got Prime Video or are currently checking out the famous FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) Young Sheldon costs £17.99 per season on Prime Video in the UK (opens in new tab)

- or you can buy individual episodes for £1.89 to see if it's your kind of funny first. If you're currently abroad, geo-blocks will prevent you from watching Young Sheldon live or on-demand via your preferred OTT service. You can render these obstacles obsolete, however, by downloading a super smart VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Can I watch Young Sheldon online in Australia?

(opens in new tab) Things look a bit more tricky for our friends Down Under when it comes to streaming Young Sheldon online. Channel 9 (opens in new tab) is the linear TV home of Young Sheldon and recently broadcast season 5 (every episode of S5 is available online to watch for FREE), however there's no word of when season 6 will hit the airwaves Down Under. If you're looking to catch up further on the comedy, streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) has seasons 1 through to 4 available on demand. The service also provides an enticing 2-week FREE trial (opens in new tab), and when that ends, its entry level plan is only AUS$10 a month. Remember, if you’re an American or Canadian abroad, and wondering how you can connect to your streaming service back home, you can of course just download a VPN (opens in new tab). You’ll then be free to view all-new episodes of Young Sheldon season 6online, and enjoy this idiosyncratic coming-of-age tale from anywhere.