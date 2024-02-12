Twisters and Wicked's whirlwind first trailers make debuts at Super Bowl 2024

We're barely into the year and already, 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for blockbuster movie releases. Trailers for two of our most anticipated new movies –Wicked and Twisters – were shown at last night's Super Bowl, and both look spectacular.

Wicked is the screen adaptation of the much-loved musical, and it stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba. A young woman whose green skin makes her stand out a little bit, she forms an unlikely friendship with the extremely popular Glinda, played by Arianna Grande. When their lives diverge it sets the women on two different paths that will ultimately make them become Glinda The Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is a two-parter: the first movie will come out in late November year and the second is currently scheduled for a November 2025 release. Depending on the length of its theatrical run, it's likely that the first part won't make its streaming debut on Peacock or Prime Video until 2025.

Twisters and shout

As for Twisters, the sequel to the singular tornado thriller Twister, it is due to premiere much earlier. That's hitting theaters in July, so you should expect its streaming debut on one of the best streaming services within a couple of months of that date.

Twisters comes from the same producers as the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones franchises. It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as two very different characters with a shared interest in devastating storms. Edgar Jones is former storm-chaser Kate Cooper, who is not a fan of the reckless social media superstar Tyler Owens – but as unprecedented storms converge over central Oklahoma the two have to park their differences and fight for their lives. According to Universal it's an "adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous – and destructive – forces."

Twisters will premiere in theaters on July 19, 2024. Wicked will do the same on November 27, 2024.