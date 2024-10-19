How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free
Wynonna confronts her own demons in feature-length special
Watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online
The Wynonna Earp TV finale saw Waverly and Nicole get hitched, as Wynonna and Doc set out on a whiskey-fueled life of adventure together, well away from Purgatory, but Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sees a psychotic seductress cut short their happily ever after. Here's where to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free – from anywhere.
|Premiered: Monday, September 23 (US, CA, AU)
|Watch FREE: Tubi (US, CA, AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
For dedicated fans of the sassy demon-slayer, the pivot to the feature-length format is a bittersweet development. While it ultimately renders the satisfying conclusion to season 4 moot, it offers hope for a future, albeit not necessarily a joyous one.
Certainly, creator Emily Andras intends Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, which sees Wynonna and Doc return to Purgatory to plot their future and to exorcise the demons of the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp's past, to appeal to both the fandom and new audiences alike.
Read on as we explain how to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free?
Yes! Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free on the Tubi streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance but you're away from home and access to the film is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in the US
As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on the Tubi streaming service. The film has been available to stream on the platform since Monday, September 23.
Outside the US? Remember that Americans abroad can use a VPN to tune into Tubi while away from home, and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free, just as normal.
How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in the UK
The Wynonna Earp: Vengeance UK premiere is set for Wednesday, October 23.
It will air on Sky Sci-Fi at 9pm BST, and be available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Americans, Canadians and Australians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance on Tubi from abroad.
How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on Tubi, where it's been available to stream since Monday, September 23.
Outside Australia? You can use a VPN to tune into 9Now, and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free, just as you would at home.
How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in Canada
Similarly, viewers based in Canada can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on Tubi. The film came out there on Monday, September 23.
Outside Canada? Remember that Canadians abroad can use a VPN to tune into Tubi while away from home and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free.
What you need to know about Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance cast
Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp
Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday
Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp
Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught
Karen Knox as Mina Starratt
Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner
Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri
Jann Arden as Bunny Loblaw
Andrew Bushell as Agent Lafferty
Greg Lawson as Sheriff Randy Nedley
Julian Black Antelope as Paco Daisy
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.