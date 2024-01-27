Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: live stream Royal Rumble, PPV, TV channel

Watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream

Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: preview

For this year's WWE Royal Rumble, the men's Rumble match is very much a question of who will finish their story. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre are just three of the announced entrances for this 30-man extravaganza, with many fans hoping to see the classic shock returns, debuts, or NXT call-ups.

It's very much the same for the women's Rumble, with Becky Lynch and Bayley two of the favorites to emerge victorious and cement their place at WrestleMania XL in April.

Where titles are concerned, the two confirmed bouts are Logan Paul defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns making a rare in-ring appearance as Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles attempting to dethrone the Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Peacock is the exclusive place to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream – and all of WWE's biggest events Stateside – for $5.99 a month. Peacock gets you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like Premier League soccer. Alternatively, you can pay for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus. Currently outside the USA? Try ExpressVPN to watch Peacock when traveling overseas. We've tested lots of VPNs and ExpressVPN is the slamming deal. It's also easy to use – full details below.

You'll be able to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and India below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home. That means Peacock in the US.

TNT Sports is showing WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. It's a standard late/early start time for British fans, with the main action getting underway at 1am GMT on Sunday, January 28. The PLE pre-show commences one hour earlier.

The best place to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Royal Rumble, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, January 27. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Traveling abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2024 coverage just like you would at home.

As of 2024, Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on the streaming service from 12pm AEDT on Sunday. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 7-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon. Going to be out of the country for the big event? Use a VPN like ExpressVPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere.

In Japan, you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 from 10am JST on the morning of Sunday, January 28. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

WWE fans in India can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on Sony Sports Network, with the action beginning at 6.30am IST on Sunday, January 28. If that's a little early for your liking, you can tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good wrestling VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the Royal Rumble 2024 action.

WWE Royal Rumble storylines, wrestlers and card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 storylines

As is so often the case with WWE Royal Rumble, the most anticipated parts of the Premium Live Event are its two titular Rumble matches.

For the men's Royal Rumble, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are two strong favorites. Punk is looking to finally earn himself a WrestleMania main event spot, while Rhodes is eager to win the Rumble and finally finish his story at 'Mania XL. Other notable contenders in this over-the-top-rope spectacle include Drew McIntyre and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, plus there's always the chance of a few surprise returns or debuts.

Much like Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch will be looking to win her second Royal Rumble as "The Man" is viewed by many as the favorite for the women's Rumble. Lynch is eying a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL, but someone who'll be out to usurp Becky is Damage CTRL's Bayley. And if the Role Model was to win the Rumble, she'd then have the choice of facing Ripley at the Showcase of the Immortals... or potentially face stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Expect Nia Jax to be another heavily featured here, with Jax the classic powerhouse who could well score several eliminations and prove tough to eliminate.

Away from the Royal Rumble bouts, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns participates in his first match since November 2023's Crown Jewel. There outside interference saw the Head of the Table scrape past LA Knight, and this time Reigns will have to fend off the threat of Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a four-way battle for the Tribal Chief's gold. Of course, all three of those men have had their issues with Reigns and the Bloodline.

Rounding out the advertised WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card is social media megastar Logan Paul, defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Having defeated Rey Mysterio at that same Crown Jewel event, this will be Paul's first defense of that prize.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 wrestlers

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card