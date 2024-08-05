How to watch Water Polo Quarter Finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and schedule

Water polo quarter finals TV channels and free streams

Sofia Giustini of Italy during the water polo women match between team Italy (white caps) and team United States of America (blue caps) ahead of the Water Polo Quarter Finals at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Deepbluemedia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Watch the water polo quarter finals at Olympics 2024 for one of the most relentlessly brutal contests of the entire Games. Below we have all the information on how to watch water polo quarter finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

If there was a theme for the group stage, you can take your pick from Spanish excellence and home disappointment. Spain were the only team to win all of their group games in the women's competition, and the only team to go unbeaten in the men's competition, while both France teams splashed out. Serbia's men, the two-time reigning champions, only just scraped into the knockouts, while Australia, Netherlands and the US look like serious contenders in the women's draw.

Here's where to watch water polo quarter finals live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch water polo quarter finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 6 – 7
  • Daily start: 8am ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE water polo quarter finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch water polo quarter finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic water polo quarter finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic water polo quarter finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch water polo quarter finals live streams in the US

The water polo quarter finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels. A handful of water polo quarter finals will air on E!, USA and NBC (New York) in the US.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch water polo quarter finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic water polo quarter finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic water polo quarter finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free water polo live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the water polo quarter finals at the 2024 Olympics?

All four of the women's water polo quarter finals take place on Tuesday, August 6. All four of the men's quarter finals are held on Wednesday, August 7. 

The first ties of each day are scheduled to start at 8am ET / 1pm BST. 

The water polo quarter finals are available to stream on Peacock, with selected matches airing on E!, USA Network and NBC (New York) in the USA. The action is on Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic water polo quarter finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic water polo quarter finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.