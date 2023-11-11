Texans vs Bengals live stream: how to watch NFL from anywhere

Watch a Texans vs Bengals live stream

Looking for a free Texans vs Bengals live stream? Today's game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's only on NFL Game Pass.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, November 12 Kick-off: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Nov 13) TV channel: CBS FREE live streams: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Texans vs Bengals preview

It’s only week 10 but record-setter C.J. Stroud is already a shoo-in for the rookie of the year award, so elemental have his performances been to the encouraging Texans rebuild. Their clash with the Bengals at NRG Stadium on Sunday gives us all a chance to see how he compares up-close with the certified real deal, Joe Burrow, who’s firing on all cylinders again.

Stroud threw for five touchdowns and 470 yards in Houston’s riotously entertaining win over Tampa Bay last weekend, the latter going down in the NFL history books as a rookie record. It brought the Texans up to 4-4 for the season, pushing them into second place in the AFC South.

It’s unfortunate, therefore, that they have to face off with the Bengals next. After an injury-disrupted opening few weeks, Burrow is back to his best, and is putting up figures that have drawn comparisons with Peyton Manning at his peak. Is there any higher praise a quarterback could wish for?

Cincinnati’s clash with Buffalo last weekend was being dubbed a prove-it matchup pre-game, but the Bengals were so dominant in all aspects of the game they turned it into a non-event. To give Stroud a chance of keeping them marching on, the Texans’ pass rush, which ranks amongst the worst in the league for sacks this season, is going to have to find a way to throw Burrow off his rhythm.

Follow our guide on how to watch Texans vs Bengals wherever you are.

The Texans vs Bengals game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Texans vs Bengals live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The catch is that kick-off is set for 5am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live. A subscription costs for AU$28.99 per week or AU$279.99 per season.

Texans vs Bengals live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Texans vs Bengals on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial.

Texans vs Bengals live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Texans vs Bengals, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also live stream Texans vs Bengals on the streaming platform TSN Plus, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year.

