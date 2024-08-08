How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time for Men's Handball Semi Final

Slovenia vs Denmark TV channels and free streams

Denmark's right back #19 Mathias Gidsel is blocked ahead of the Slovenia vs Denmark Men's Handball Semi Final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Slovenia vs Denmark at Olympics 2024 for a men's handball semi final encounter with shades of David vs Goliath. Below we have all the information on how to watch Slovenia vs Denmark at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Denmark, gold medalists in Rio and silver medalists in Tokyo, have won six in a row off the back of a physical, aggressive approach that's not to everybody's taste. With 47 and 44 goals respectively, there's no arguing with the contributions of Mathias Gidsel and Simon Pytlick, but it's safe to assume Nikolaj Jacobsen's men won't be in the running for any fair play plaudits.

Slovenia, meanwhile, have reached the last four for the very first time, with Aleks Vlah and Blaz Janc emerging as two of the tournament's standout players. The future could be very bright with the two youngsters in tow, but this may be the last chance saloon for veterans like Miha Zarabec, Jure Dolenec and Dean Bombac. 

Here's where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark and all 2024 Olympic Athletics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Slovenia vs Denmark at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Slovenia vs Denmark start: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Slovenia vs Denmark live stream broadcasters

You can watch Slovenia vs Denmark at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Slovenia vs Denmark in the men's handball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's handball for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark live streams in the US

The Slovenia vs Denmark live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Slovenia vs Denmark broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Slovenia vs Denmark for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free Slovenia vs Denmark live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Slovenia vs Denmark at the 2024 Olympics?

The Slovenia vs Denmark men's handball semi final takes place at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST on Friday, August 9.

Slovenia vs Denmark is available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Slovenia vs Denmark for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Denmark on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

