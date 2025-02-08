Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream to see who will maintain their perfect start to the Six Nations when they clash at Murrayfield. Below we have all the info on how to watch Scotland vs Ireland from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Scotland made a winning start to their Six Nations campaign last weekend with a hard-fought victory over Italy. Gregor Townsend’s side now face an altogether tougher challenge as they seek to end their poor run against Ireland. The Scots have won just one of their past 15 matches against the Irish and have lost 10 in a row. Last year they lost by just four points in Dublin and will hope that the raucous atmosphere at Murrayfield can inspire them to a famous victory.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby got his reign off to a winning start last weekend as Ireland secured a battling 27-22 victory over England. Excellent in the second half of that game, they will expect a fierce battle in Edinburgh and will need to be switched on from the very start. Chasing a third-straight Six Nations title, they’ll be determined to deliver a statement victory and will need big performances from their starting XV and those on the bench.

Here's where to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams online today from anywhere — including free options – and how to watch every Six Nations clash.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland Quick Guide Date and time Date: Sun, Feb 9

Time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT (Mon) Watch free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

RTÉ Player (Ireland)

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Ireland stream

FREE Scotland vs Ireland live stream broadcasters

You can watch Scotland vs Ireland for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Ireland stream

If you're away from home while Scotland vs Ireland is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

If you're away from home while Scotland vs Ireland is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including Scotland vs Ireland, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

The Scotland vs Ireland game is being broadcast on BBC One, while a live stream will be available on the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

BBC is a free service, though in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Scotland vs Ireland rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)