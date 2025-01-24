Sabalenka vs Keys live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 women’s final online and for free

The American aims to upset the two-time defending champion

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her on-court television interview after winning against Paula Badosa of Spain in the Women&#039;s Singles Semifinal during day 12 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
(Image credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys live stream is a fascinating Australian Open final between the top seed and a player chasing their first-ever Grand Slam title. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sabalenka vs Keys tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and FREE streams.

Sabalenka has been untouchable on the hard courts in Melbourne for the last three years and has now won 20 straight matches at the Australian Open. The Belarusian is yet to lose a match this year and is now one win away from becoming the first woman to win three Australian Open titles in a row since Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999. She will start as a heavy favorite in Saturday’s final but will expect a stern examination of her game against a player who is also 11-0 in 2025.

Keys won her ninth WTA Tour title two weeks ago in Adelaide and has carried that form into the first slam of the year. The American, who reached the US Open final in 2017, has come through some tough tests at Melbourne Park, surviving match points in her semi-final clash with Iga Swiatek.

Aiming to become the fourth player this decade to overcome the world number one and two at the same tournament, she trails Sabalenka 4-1 in head-to-head meetings. All four of these defeats also came on hard courts. Can she turn it around this time?

Here's where to watch Sabalenka vs Keys live stream at the 2025 Australian Open online from anywhere – including FREE options

  • Event date: Saturday, January 25
  • Start: 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT

Best free stream

FREE Sabalenka vs Keys live stream broadcaster

You can watch the Sabalenka vs Keys live stream – plus every 2025 Grand Slam – for free on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

In the US, there's the option of a 7-day free trial with the Tennis Channel.

  • 9Now – Australia (Use VPN when abroad)
  • Tennis Channel – US (7-day trial)
  • Abroad? Sign up to a VPN – details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Sabalenka vs Keys stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Sabalenka vs Keys at the Australian Open 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Sabalenka vs Keys live streams in the US

The Sabalenka vs Keys live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States. It starts at 3.30am / 12.30am on the early hours of Saturday.

ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every Australian Open 2025 match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.

ESPN Plus currently costs $11.99 per month, though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the Australian Open, then ESPN and ESPN2 will provide coverage.

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNEWS.

The Australian Open 2025 is also set to be available on the Tennis Channel in the US, too. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Keys live streams in the UK and Europe

It's a near clean sweep of broadcasters for Sabalenka vs Keys across Europe, with Eurosport holding the broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025.

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's tennis coverage will set you back £6.99 / €6.99 per month. The package includes year-round tennis streams as well as other live sports including snooker, cycling, motorsports and more.

In the UK only, a 'premium' subscription also includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP). It costs an additional £30.99 per month. It starts at 12.30am GMT, so get the coffee brewing if you're going to pull an all-nighter.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Australian Open 2025 broadcast rights, including Sabalenka vs Keys, across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

