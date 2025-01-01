Rose Bowl live stream 2025: how to watch Ohio State vs Oregon CFP quarter-final, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch Rose Bowl live streams, as the top-seeded Oregon Ducks steel themselves for a blockbuster of a CFP quarter-final against their Big Ten rivals, the No.8-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who many people rate as national championship contenders. Below, we have all the info on how to watch Rose Bowl 2025 from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

They served up one of the games of the season in October, a full-blooded thriller that went down to the wire. Oregon snatched a 32-31 victory on home soil, but in an unbeaten campaign that was undoubtedly their toughest test. The Big Ten Championship game should have been the rematch, but Ohio State laid an egg to miss out altogether, but they bounced back in style in the first round of the playoff, hammering Tennessee 42-17.

Rookie receiver Jeremiah Smith is being spoken of as the No.1 offensive player in college football, but can he back his newfound fame up on the big stage? Dillon Gabriel leads a veteran roster that's been tailor-made to break Oregon's duck right this season.

Here's where to watch Rose Bowl 2025 live streams online and catch the college football 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Rose Bowl 2025 Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, January 1

Kick-off time: 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Thursday) Best streams ESPN via Sling (US), Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

How to watch Rose Bowl live stream in the US

The 2025 Rose Bowl live stream is on ESPN in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, we'd recommend signing up to OTT streaming service Sling TV.

That's because the channels that are included on Sling are showing 35 of this season's 37 NCAA Bowl games.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX in select markets.

The usual cost is $65.99 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each.

A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, ESPN, ABC, FOX, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Essential plan, but not CW Network.

New users get a 7-day FREE trial and a discount on their first month.

How to watch Rose Bowl live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to college football in the UK, and the Rose Bowl will be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

How to watch Rose Bowl live stream in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Rose Bowl 2025 on both ESPN and Kayo Sports.

ESPN channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Rose Bowl live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch the Rose Bowl in Canada, as the network is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Can I watch Rose Bowl 2025 for free? While there are no out-and-out free Rose Bowl broadcasters, it will be possible for some people to watch Ohio State vs Oregon for free. That's because Fubo in the US (which carries ESPN) and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Rose Bowl 2025 from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Rose Bowl 2025 start? The 2025 Rose Bowl kicks off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT on Wednesday, January 1. That's 9am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, January 2 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Rose Bowl 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things college football on the official social media channel on Facebook (NCAA DI Football).