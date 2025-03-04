Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online
It's an all Spanish affair as these local rivals face off in the round of 16
- Stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid free on VM Play (Ireland)
- Unblock VM Play with NordVPN (save 70%)
- Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
- Paramount+ (US) | Discovery+ (UK)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid features two sides from the Spanish capital looking to take a step towards the Champions League quarterfinals. Here's our guide to how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams from anywhere.
Real Madrid required a playoff to reach this stage of the competition after finishing all the way down in 11th, but they made pretty light work of Man City to get here. Carlo Ancelotti's side put six goals past the Premier League champions across the two legs, including a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick at the Bernabeu, to set up this high-stakes local derby.
Atletico qualified automatically by finishing fifth. Their form in La Liga this season has also made it a three-horse title race. The last three meetings between these two sides have ended in draws, so don't be surprised if it's still all to play for in the return leg.
Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams online from anywhere.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free
Fans in Ireland can watch many Champions Leagues games completely free on the VM Play streaming service.
Although VM Play is free in Ireland, it's not available to Irish viewers when outside of Ireland. If you're traveling outside Ireland you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch it from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the US
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the UK
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.
TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.
Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.
Official Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for your country below.
- Austria
Sky Sport in Austria will show Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will be showing Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
- Bulgaria
Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Cyprus
You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Iceland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, on Viaplay:
Denmark and Sweden.
In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Finland
There will be coverage of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo.
- France
There will be coverage of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday).
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be on DAZN.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Hungary
RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary.
RTL is home to the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Ireland
RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland.
TNT Sports will be showing Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Norway
TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Portugal
DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal.
DAZN will be showing Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Poland
TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport.
Blue Sport will show Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Turkey
Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Ukraine
Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
Asia
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
- China
In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live.
Both will be showing Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid:
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Japan
Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, in Japan.
- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports:
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
- Macau
iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.
Oceania
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial).
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
This includes the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid fixture.
Middle East
Click to see more Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Aston Villa vs Celtic.
You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
What time is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 4 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free?
Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
