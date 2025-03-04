Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

It's an all Spanish affair as these local rivals face off in the round of 16

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid warms up during the LaLiga match ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 clash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid features two sides from the Spanish capital looking to take a step towards the Champions League quarterfinals. Here's our guide to how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams from anywhere.

Real Madrid required a playoff to reach this stage of the competition after finishing all the way down in 11th, but they made pretty light work of Man City to get here. Carlo Ancelotti's side put six goals past the Premier League champions across the two legs, including a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick at the Bernabeu, to set up this high-stakes local derby.

Atletico qualified automatically by finishing fifth. Their form in La Liga this season has also made it a three-horse title race. The last three meetings between these two sides have ended in draws, so don't be surprised if it's still all to play for in the return leg.

Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free

Fans in Ireland can watch many Champions Leagues games completely free on the VM Play streaming service.

Although VM Play is free in Ireland, it's not available to Irish viewers when outside of Ireland. If you're traveling outside Ireland you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch it from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the UK

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 4 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Wiggins

Tom Wiggins is a Freelance Content Manager. He has been writing for various magazines and websites for the past years including MSN South Africa, MSN UK, MSN, MSN Canada, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, JAMA Oncology, TrustedReviews, FourFourTwo, ShortList, Wareable, Stuff India, Stuff (UK), FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro.News, PC & Tech Authority, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, FourFourTwo Australia, In Bed With Maradona, The Ambient, Inside Sport, The Baltimore Post, My Office News.

