Penn State vs Ole Miss live stream: how to watch Peach Bowl 2023 online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 30 Kick-off: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT / 4am AEDT (Dec 31) TV channel: ESPN Live stream: TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Penn State vs Ole Miss preview

The No.11-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions' meeting with the No.10-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the 2023 Peach Bowl on Saturday has the potential to be the standout New Year's Six Bowl game. Not only is it an encounter between two top-15 programs, but it's also a clash of diametrically opposed styles, with Penn State's offense ranking amongst the finest in the country, and Ole Miss' defense leading the nation outright.

How about this for a stat? Penn State and Ole Miss have never faced off before, despite having existed alongside each other for the past 130 years. The Rebels are also one victory away from recording their first ever 11-win campaign, having reached 10 in two of the past three seasons.

The Nittany Lions destroyed Michigan State to the tune of 42-0 in their last outing, their third shutout of the season. They've allowed an average of 223.2 yards per game and racked up 48 sacks – both unmatched – but the offense, led by Drew Allar, has been razor-sharp too, ranking No.2 in the nation for turnovers and No.4 for red zone offense.

From an Ole Miss perspective, RB Quinshon Judkins has hit his stride at the perfect time. Having endured a quiet start to the campaign, he's now put up 1,052 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to lift the weight off Jaxson Dart's considerable shoulders. Dart, who himself has rushed for 377 yards and seven touchdowns to go with his 20 passing TDs, can do it all, and that variety could be pivotal against this mighty Penn State D.

Penn State vs Ole Miss live stream: watch in the US without cable

College football fans can watch Penn State vs Ole Miss on ESPN in the US, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. How to watch Penn State vs Ole Miss without cable: If you don't have ESPN on cable, fear not. A subscription to the OTT streaming service Sling TV would get you access to 41 of this season's 43 Bowl games. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, and usually costs $40. Sling Blue carries Fox and NBC in select markets, and usually costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange + Blue plan, meanwhile, gets you all of the channels above for $60. Whichever plan you choose, you'll get a discount on your first month if you're a new user. The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each. A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan, but not CW Network. A subscription costs $74.99 per month but you'll get $20 off your first month. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Penn State vs Ole Miss from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Penn State vs Ole Miss in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Penn State vs Ole Miss from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Penn State vs Ole Miss

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Penn State vs Ole Miss live stream in Canada

Penn State vs Ole Miss, along with every other Bowl game, is being shown by TSN in Canada. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Peach Bowl live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the game due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred Penn State vs Ole Miss coverage wherever you are.

Penn State vs Ole Miss live stream in the UK

The Penn State vs Ole Miss game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 5pm GMT on Saturday evening. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Penn State vs Ole Miss as if you were at home.

