Paraguay vs Brazil live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Paraguay vs Brazil broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Rodrygo Goes, wearing yellow and green Brazilian football jersey, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, ahead of the Paraguay vs Brazil live stream
The Paraguay vs Brazil live stream sees the latter seeking to improve their inconsistent qualification form with a trip to la playoff-hunting Albiroja in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier. Below we have all the information on how to watch Paraguay vs Brazil from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored the only goal of the game as Brazil beat Ecuador on Friday. A Seleção will be looking for another win against Paraguay – the only team they beat at Copa America this summer – but will have to do without Eder Militao, who picked up an injury in that defeat of Ecuador last time out. Vinicius Junior, however, is fit and raring to go for Dorival Junior's side.

Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Paraguay vs Brazil Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Tues, Sept 10
  • Start time: 8.30 ET / 5.30pm ET / 1.30am BST (Sep. 11) / 10.30am AEDT (Sep. 11)

Best free streams

FREE Paraguay vs Brazil live stream broadcasters

You can watch Paraguay vs Brazil for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. 

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Paraguay vs Brazil live stream

Official Paraguay vs Brazil broadcasters by region

Can I watch Paraguay vs Brazil for free?

When does Paraguay vs Brazil kick off?

The Paraguay vs Brazil game takes place at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 10. That's 1.30am BST / 10.30am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Brazil on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

