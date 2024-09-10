Paraguay vs Brazil live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Paraguay vs Brazil live stream sees the latter seeking to improve their inconsistent qualification form with a trip to la playoff-hunting Albiroja in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier. Below we have all the information on how to watch Paraguay vs Brazil from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored the only goal of the game as Brazil beat Ecuador on Friday. A Seleção will be looking for another win against Paraguay – the only team they beat at Copa America this summer – but will have to do without Eder Militao, who picked up an injury in that defeat of Ecuador last time out. Vinicius Junior, however, is fit and raring to go for Dorival Junior's side.

Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Paraguay vs Brazil Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Tues, Sept 10

Tues, Sept 10 Start time: 8.30 ET / 5.30pm ET / 1.30am BST (Sep. 11) / 10.30am AEDT (Sep. 11) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

You can watch Paraguay vs Brazil for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Official Paraguay vs Brazil broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ North Africa The Paraguay vs Brazil broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Paraguay vs Brazil live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Paraguay vs Brazil rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Brazil game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Brazil game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo. Caribbean The Paraguay vs Brazil broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Paraguay vs Brazil live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA and Canada Paraguay vs Brazil will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Paraguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ In India you can watch a Paraguay vs Brazil live stream via FanCode.

Middle East

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Paraguay vs Brazil. You can watch Paraguay vs Brazil live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Paraguay vs Brazil live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Paraguay vs Brazil live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Paraguay vs Brazil will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Paraguay vs Brazil will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Brazil for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch a Paraguay vs Brazil free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Paraguay vs Brazil free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Paraguay vs Brazil kick off? The Paraguay vs Brazil game takes place at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 10. That's 1.30am BST / 10.30am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Brazil on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).