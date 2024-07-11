How to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream: Wimbledon 2024 for free
Medvedev vs Alcaraz broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
After recovering from a slow start to defeat Tommy Paul, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will meet a familiar foe in the semi-finals when he plays Daniil Medvedev. It was exactly one year ago that the Spaniard secured a comfortable straight-set victory over the Russian to reach his maiden Wimbledon final. The three-time Grand Slam champion has looked vulnerable at times during his run to the last four but has raised his game when needed and will be confident of reaching another major final.
However, Medvedev presents a real threat and appears to finally be getting to grips with the slick grass courts. Having traditionally struggled at SW19, he has reached the semi-finals for the second straight year, achieving it in style by overcoming world number one Jannik Sinner in the last eight. The 28-year-old has lost his last two meetings with Alcaraz, but does possess a victory over the Spaniard at a Slam after beating him in the semi-final at last year’s US Open.
Here's where to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options for Wimbledon 2024.
Medvedev vs Alcaraz Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Friday, July 12
- Time: 8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream broadcasters
You can watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- 9Now – Australia
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Medvedev vs Alcaraz free streams can be found on SRF (Switzerland), NHK (Japan) and CCTV (China).
Use a VPN to access Medvedev vs Alcaraz for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Medvedev vs Alcaraz stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Wimbledon 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently up to 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream in the US
The Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream is on ESPN in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 tennis Grand Slam is split between ESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ABC in the US.
If you're looking to pick up ESPN and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Wimbledon 2024 on Sling for half price
Streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. Plans start at $40/mo and new users get 50% off their first month.
Wimbledon 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day FREE trial
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. It serves up ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Cancel anytime.
Official Medvedev vs Alcaraz broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN, RDS and ESPN have the rights to air Wimbledon on TV in Canada.
Cordcutters can follow all the action from the All England Club via the TSN Plus streaming service. Plans start at $8/mo plus tax.
- Latin America
ESPN has the TV rights to this match and all of Wimbledon 2024 in Latin and South America – including Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Wimbledon 2024 games across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will air the singles finals only.
- South Korea
Tennis fans in South Korea can watch Wimbledon via the tvN Sports TV network. Streamers can catch every game, set and match on TVING.
- China
CCTV, iQIYI and Shanghai TV Great Sport are the official Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch Wimbledon 2024 on NHK and WOWOW in Japan.
- Rest of Asia
Viewers in countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will have access to Wimbledon 2024 broadcasts across SPOTV and SPOTV2.
Europe
- France
Wimbledon 2024 airs on beIN Sport in France.
- Germany / Austria
Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Grand Slam tennis in Germany and Austria.
- Ireland
Premier Sport 1 and Premier Sport 2 will air Wimbledon live in Ireland.
- Italy
Sky Sport and Sky Now will air Wimbledon 2024 in Italy.
- Switzerland
Swiss tennis fans can watch free live streams on SRF.
- Spain
Wimbledon 2024 is live on Movistar+ in Spain.
- Latvia / Lithuania
Head to S Sport / Sport Plus for Wimbledon streams in Latvia and Lithuania.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the Wimbledon coverage in Portugal.
- Rest of Europe
Eurosport will broadcast The Wimbledon Championships via the Eurosport channels in Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.
Coverage will also be available via the Max streaming service.
Oceania
- Australia
Nine Network will show all Wimbledon 2024 matches in Australia. Free streams on 9Now.
Africa
SuperSport and Canal+ are the major Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Middle East
BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Wimbledon broadcaster across the Middle East.
Can I watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can watch all Wimbledon 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2024 free from abroad.
What time does Medvedev vs Alcaraz start?
The exact time for the match is yet to be determined but action gets underway on Centre Court from 1.30pm local time (London, England) on Friday, July 12.
Here are the Medvedev vs Alcaraz start times around the world:
- USA – 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT
- UK – 1.30pm BST
- Mexico – 6.30am CDMX
- Brazil – 9.30am BRT
- Central Europe – 2.30pm CET
- South Africa – 2.30pm SAST
- India – 6pm IST
- Singapore – 8.30pm SGT
- Australia – 10.30pm AEST
- New Zealand – 12.30am NZST (July 13)
Can I watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with Musetti vs Djokovic on Wimbledon's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Wimbledon), Instagram (@Wimbledon) and TikTok (@Wimbledon).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
