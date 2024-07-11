How to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream: Wimbledon 2024 for free

After recovering from a slow start to defeat Tommy Paul, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will meet a familiar foe in the semi-finals when he plays Daniil Medvedev. It was exactly one year ago that the Spaniard secured a comfortable straight-set victory over the Russian to reach his maiden Wimbledon final. The three-time Grand Slam champion has looked vulnerable at times during his run to the last four but has raised his game when needed and will be confident of reaching another major final.

However, Medvedev presents a real threat and appears to finally be getting to grips with the slick grass courts. Having traditionally struggled at SW19, he has reached the semi-finals for the second straight year, achieving it in style by overcoming world number one Jannik Sinner in the last eight. The 28-year-old has lost his last two meetings with Alcaraz, but does possess a victory over the Spaniard at a Slam after beating him in the semi-final at last year’s US Open.

Here's where to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options for Wimbledon 2024.

Medvedev vs Alcaraz Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Friday, July 12

Friday, July 12 Time: 8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

FREE Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream broadcasters

You can watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Medvedev vs Alcaraz free streams can be found on SRF (Switzerland), NHK (Japan) and CCTV (China).

How to watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream in the US

The Medvedev vs Alcaraz live stream is on ESPN in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 tennis Grand Slam is split between ESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ABC in the US.

If you're looking to pick up ESPN and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Official Medvedev vs Alcaraz broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN, RDS and ESPN have the rights to air Wimbledon on TV in Canada.

Cordcutters can follow all the action from the All England Club via the TSN Plus streaming service. Plans start at $8/mo plus tax.

Latin America

ESPN has the TV rights to this match and all of Wimbledon 2024 in Latin and South America – including Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Wimbledon 2024 games across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will air the singles finals only.

South Korea

Tennis fans in South Korea can watch Wimbledon via the tvN Sports TV network. Streamers can catch every game, set and match on TVING.

China

CCTV, iQIYI and Shanghai TV Great Sport are the official Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch Wimbledon 2024 on NHK and WOWOW in Japan.

Rest of Asia

Viewers in countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will have access to Wimbledon 2024 broadcasts across SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Europe

France

Wimbledon 2024 airs on beIN Sport in France.

Germany / Austria

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Grand Slam tennis in Germany and Austria.

Ireland

Premier Sport 1 and Premier Sport 2 will air Wimbledon live in Ireland.

Italy

Sky Sport and Sky Now will air Wimbledon 2024 in Italy.

Switzerland

Swiss tennis fans can watch free live streams on SRF.

Spain

Wimbledon 2024 is live on Movistar+ in Spain.

Latvia / Lithuania

Head to S Sport / Sport Plus for Wimbledon streams in Latvia and Lithuania.

Portugal

Sport TV has the Wimbledon coverage in Portugal.

Rest of Europe

Eurosport will broadcast The Wimbledon Championships via the Eurosport channels in Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.

Coverage will also be available via the Max streaming service.

Oceania

Australia

Nine Network will show all Wimbledon 2024 matches in Australia. Free streams on 9Now.

Africa

SuperSport and Canal+ are the major Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Middle East

BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Wimbledon broadcaster across the Middle East.

Can I watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can watch all Wimbledon 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Medvedev vs Alcaraz start? The exact time for the match is yet to be determined but action gets underway on Centre Court from 1.30pm local time (London, England) on Friday, July 12. Here are the Medvedev vs Alcaraz start times around the world:

USA – 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

UK – 1.30pm BST

Mexico – 6.30am CDMX

Brazil – 9.30am BRT

Central Europe – 2.30pm CET

South Africa – 2.30pm SAST

India – 6pm IST

Singapore – 8.30pm SGT

Australia – 10.30pm AEST

New Zealand – 12.30am NZST (July 13)

Can I watch Medvedev vs Alcaraz on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with live updates on Wimbledon's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Wimbledon), Instagram (@Wimbledon) and TikTok (@Wimbledon).