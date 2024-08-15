Man Utd vs Fulham live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

It all begins again at Old Trafford

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United applauds the fans ahead of the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream
(Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams as Erik ten Hag looks for a hot start to the season at Old Trafford. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Fulham from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The man most surprised about who's in the Man Utd dugout today may just be ten Hag himself. It seemed almost certain after finishing eighth in last season's campaign that his reign at the Red Devils would be over. But then his employer triggered a contract extension leaving the Dutchman looking to build on their good mood FA Cup win in May.

To do so, he's made some shrewd signings in the pre-season period, bringing in his former Ajax progeny Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraou from Bayern Munich. He'll need them to gel quickly to reinforce his hopes of still being in his job come Christmas.

The Marco Silva era at Craven Cottage saw his side consolidate their safe position in the EPL with a 13th finish last season. That included a dramatic away win against Friday's opponents at Old Trafford, when Alex Iwobi scored a 97th minute winner. Losing Portuguese international João Palhinha to Bayern will hurt, but bringing former favorite Ryan Sessegnon back into the fray should give the Cottagers a lift.

Here's where to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Dates: Friday, August 16
  • Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Man Utd vs Fulham stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Fulham live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Saturday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Man Utd vs Fulham live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the UK

The Man Utd vs Fulham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

When does Man Utd vs Fulham start?

Man Utd vs Fulham kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Friday, August 16.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Fulham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

