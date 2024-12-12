Man City vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

Both teams need the boost a big derby win can bring

Watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream as both sides look to haul themselves out of a wretched run of form. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Man City simply don't go on runs of 10 matches with a single win. But that's exactly what's happened since late October, with their limp Champions League defeat to Juventus on Wednesday the latest indignity. With four straight EPL titles, you could hardly call them a club in crisis, but the lines on Pep Guardiola's forehead seem to deepen with every failure to clinch three points.

They'll at least be comforted that the red side of Manchester is in worse peril still. The new manager bounce under Ruben Amorim has fizzled out before it really begun, with a home defeat to Nottingham Forest capping a tough first five games in charge. An unlikely win at the Etihad would be the perfect way to get even the most jaded fans back on side.

Here's where to watch Man City vs Man Utd live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

  • Date: Sunday, December 15
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd live streams in the US

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Man City vs Man Utd live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

When does Man City vs Man Utd start?

Man City vs Man Utd kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, December 15.

That's 3.30am AEST on Monday morning in Australia.

Can I watch Man City vs Man Utd on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

