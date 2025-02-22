Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

A crucial clash for both teams after difficult midweek fixtures

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City scores his first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
  • Man City vs Liverpool live streams will be on Peacock (US) and Sky Sports (UK)
  • Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)
  • Kick off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

The Man City vs Liverpool live stream is always one of the fixtures of the season, and Sunday's meeting is no exception. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Man City vs Liverpool Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, February 23
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Liverpool from anywhere

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Man City vs Liverpool live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Liverpool live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When does Man City vs Liverpool start?

Man City vs Liverpool kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 23. That's 3.30am AEDT on Monday, February 24 for those in Australia.

Can I watch Man City vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Man City vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

