Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and for FREE

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams as the home side look to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

It’s been a dream start for Arne Slot who has led Liverpool to top of the Premier League table and four wins from four in the Champions League. The Reds thumped Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 last time out in the competition, but looked a touch lethargic in the narrow 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend. They’ll need to raise the tempo against the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid may be the defending champions but they’ve struggled in Europe so far this season, with losses to Lille and AC Milan leaving them 18th in the UCL standings. They will also travel to Anfield without star man Vinicius Jr who picked up an injury at the weekend. However, they have an impressive record against Liverpool, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight meetings.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, November 27

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST Best free streams RTE Player (Ireland)

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland: you can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Better still, you can get your first two months for just $2.99 a month right now thanks to the Paramount Plus Black Friday deal.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Real Madridl live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Official Liverpool vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Liverpool vs Real Madrid, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Liverpool vs Real Madrid for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Liverpool vs Real Madridl fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. RTE will be showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid, as outlined earlier in this article. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Asia

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Liverpool vs Real Madridl: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Liverpool vs Real Madrid. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Oceania

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Liverpool vs Real Madrid fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Liverpool vs Real Madrid streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Liverpool vs Real Madrid. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

When time is Liverpool vs Real Madrid? The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, November 27 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free on RTE 2 and RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).