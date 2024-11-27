Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and for FREE

How-to
By
published

Liverpool vs Real Madrid TV channels and live streams

Andriy Lunin player of Real Madrid dives for the ball in training for the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match Liverpool vs Real Madrid on November 27, 2024
(Image credit:  Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams as the home side look to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

It’s been a dream start for Arne Slot who has led Liverpool to top of the Premier League table and four wins from four in the Champions League. The Reds thumped Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 last time out in the competition, but looked a touch lethargic in the narrow 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend. They’ll need to raise the tempo against the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid may be the defending champions but they’ve struggled in Europe so far this season, with losses to Lille and AC Milan leaving them 18th in the UCL standings. They will also travel to Anfield without star man Vinicius Jr who picked up an injury at the weekend. However, they have an impressive record against Liverpool, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight meetings.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST

Best free streams

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland: you can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Real Madrid stream

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Better still, you can get your first two months for just $2.99 a month right now thanks to the Paramount Plus Black Friday deal.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Real Madridl live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Liverpool vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When time is Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, November 27 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free on RTE 2 and RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.