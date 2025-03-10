Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online

How-to
By
published

The Reds are in pole position after securing a battling 1-0 win in Paris

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain watches the ball during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Ryan Pierse - UEFA)
Jump to:

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream promises to be a blockbuster clash as the French champions look to overhaul a one-goal deficit at the home of the Premier League leaders. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs PSG from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool rode their luck at times last week at the Parc des Princes as they secured a huge 1-0 victory. Alisson was the star of the show as he made a string of outstanding saves before Harvey Elliott gave the Reds the advantage with a late goal. Arne Slot will expect another PSG onslaught but will be hoping his defense can hold strong and that Mo Salah can add to his already impressive tally of 32 goals in all competitions.

PSG could barely believe their luck after failing to score from any of their 27 shots on goal, with Alisson producing some wonder saves to deny Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on numerous occasions. The Ligue 1 leaders won 4-1 away at Rennes at the weekend and will now hope to silence the Anfield crowd early as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG via live stream: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Tuesday, March 11
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs PSG live stream

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream is on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you can watch on Amazon Prime Video where a membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Liverpool vs PSG broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Liverpool vs PSG?

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 11 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Liverpool vs PSG from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Image showing Mo Salah of Liverpool
PSG vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League game online and on TV, team news
Omar Marmoush of Manchester City scores his first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online today, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring a goal
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch this riveting Premier League match online and on TV, team news
UEFA Champions League trophy
How to watch Champions League 2024/25: live stream options, TV channels and key dates, last 16 second legs
Mo Salah of Liverpool FC during a Premier League game
Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Shot of footballer Jamal Musiala playing for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online, team news
Latest in Entertainment
Paul Rudd on the ground looking up at a unicorn, whose legs are visible
I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain watches the ball during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match in March 2025
Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
A collage of Iman Vellani&#039;s Kamala Khan in Marvels, Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom at Comic Con 2024, and Hailee Steinfeld&#039;s Kate Bishop in Hawkeye
'We take the comprehensive view': Joe and Anthony Russo drop big hint over Marvel heroes from Disney+ shows appearing in Avengers 5 and 6
Disney Imagineering BDX Droids at Disneyland Galaxy&#039;s Edge
The adorable BDX Droids are coming to more Disney Parks around the world, including Disney World
Still from the sneak peek trailer of Ring &amp; Friends showing the ex-beatles singer on stage at the Ryman
Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: how to watch the country music show online
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Latest in How Tos
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain watches the ball during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match in March 2025
Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Still from the sneak peek trailer of Ring &amp; Friends showing the ex-beatles singer on stage at the Ryman
Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: how to watch the country music show online
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
India vs New Zealand live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy final online (it's free) – India chasing 252
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online and on TV, team news
More about entertainment
Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Arnaud De Lie climb the Muur van Geraardsbergen in front of big crowds during the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live streams: How to watch the World Tour stage race online
Paul Rudd on the ground looking up at a unicorn, whose legs are visible

I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025
Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning

5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 10)
See more latest
Most Popular
Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Arnaud De Lie climb the Muur van Geraardsbergen in front of big crowds during the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live streams: How to watch the World Tour stage race online
Still from the sneak peek trailer of Ring &amp; Friends showing the ex-beatles singer on stage at the Ryman
Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: how to watch the country music show online
A still showing how to know if someone blocked your number
How to know if someone blocked your number
Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn&#039;s (Zahn McClarnon) peer into a doorway in Dark Winds season 3
How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
India vs New Zealand live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy final online (it's free) – India chasing 252
Title card for Naked and Afraid season 18
How to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 – live stream the wilderness survival doc
Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard and Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Shot showing a group of cyclists in the sun
Paris-Nice 2025 live stream: How to watch the UCI World Tour stage race
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online and on TV, team news