Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream promises to be a blockbuster clash as the French champions look to overhaul a one-goal deficit at the home of the Premier League leaders. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs PSG from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool rode their luck at times last week at the Parc des Princes as they secured a huge 1-0 victory. Alisson was the star of the show as he made a string of outstanding saves before Harvey Elliott gave the Reds the advantage with a late goal. Arne Slot will expect another PSG onslaught but will be hoping his defense can hold strong and that Mo Salah can add to his already impressive tally of 32 goals in all competitions.

PSG could barely believe their luck after failing to score from any of their 27 shots on goal, with Alisson producing some wonder saves to deny Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on numerous occasions. The Ligue 1 leaders won 4-1 away at Rennes at the weekend and will now hope to silence the Anfield crowd early as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG via live stream: A quick guide Key dates Date: Tuesday, March 11

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT Best streams Paramount Plus (US)

Discovery Plus (UK) / Amazon Video (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs PSG live stream

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream is on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you can watch on Amazon Prime Video where a membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Liverpool vs PSG broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Liverpool vs PSG, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Liverpool vs PSG, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Liverpool vs PSG for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Liverpool vs PSG in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Liverpool vs PSG in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Liverpool vs PSG on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Liverpool vs PSG. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG, on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Liverpool vs PSG in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Finland There will be coverage of Liverpool vs PSG in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Liverpool vs PSG in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Liverpool vs PSG will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Liverpool vs PSG. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Liverpool vs PSG. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Liverpool vs PSG will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Liverpool vs PSG. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Liverpool vs PSG. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Liverpool vs PSG. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Liverpool vs PSG. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Liverpool vs PSG.

Asia

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Liverpool vs PSG. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Liverpool vs PSG: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Liverpool vs PSG, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs PSG, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Liverpool vs PSG, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Liverpool vs PSG. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This includes Liverpool vs PSG. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Liverpool vs PSG.

Oceania

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Liverpool vs PSG. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Liverpool vs PSG fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Liverpool vs PSG streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Liverpool vs PSG. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Liverpool vs PSG? The Liverpool vs PSG live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 11 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Liverpool vs PSG from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).