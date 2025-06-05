How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 for free

Watch French Open 2025 live streams as top seed Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic for a place in the Roland Garros final.

Sinner is back from his three-month ban for inadvertently taking a prohibited substance with a bang. The 23-year-old top seed is yet to drop a set in Paris and is on a 19-match grand slam winning run after picking up the US and Australian Open titles. The Italian beat in-form Alexander Bublik for the loss of just six games in the last eight and has won the last three matches against his semi-final opponent.

The French Open has witnessed a rejuvenation in Djokovic's fortunes. The 38-year-old has struggled in 2025 and lost three matches in a row during the clay court season to dispense with former foe Andy Murray as coach, but the Serbian has improved markedly at Roland-Garros. His four-set defeat of Alexander Zverev proved as much and he is now the oldest French Open semi-finalist since Pancho Gonzales in 1968, while also extending his record to 51 grand slam semi-finals. He knocked Carlos Alcaraz out of the Australian Open earlier this year, but can he repeat the Zverev performance with another display to roll back the years?

The winner will face Lorenzo Musetti or Alcaraz in the final. Tune in to find out.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch Sinner vs Djokovic: A quick guide Key dates Match Date: June 6

Estimated start: TBD Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Watch Sinner vs Djokovic for FREE

Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and unsurprisingly the Sinner vs Djokovic has been selected for the day's viewing.

Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in the US

If you're in the US, Sinner vs Djokovic is being shown via TNT and TruTV.

You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, you can catch this high-profile match on Max. To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.

Outside the U.S. right now? Make sure to use NordVPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing Sinner against Djokovic.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.

If you're outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber, you can try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the Sinner vs Djokovic for FREE via 9Now.

Make sure to use a VPN like Nord to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home if you're out of the country.

Want to watch the semi-final in 4k? Then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights to broadcast Sinner vs Djokovic in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Outside Oz right now? Use NordVPN to watch this match wherever you're.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic h2h

Their head to head record stands at 4-4. However, the Italian defeated Djokovic 7(6)-6(4), 6-3 on their most recent outing against each other and is unbeaten in his last three matches against the Serb.