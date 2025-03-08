India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online

How-to
By
published

IND vs NZ: don't miss out on any of the cricket Champions Trophy final from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
(Image credit: Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Having served up a nailbiting chase in their group stage meeting, the India vs New Zealand rematch will now grace the ICC Champions Trophy final. The Black Caps had the Men in Blue right where they wanted them a week ago, all out for 249, but Varun Chakravarthy left the Kiwi order all in a spin.

India and New Zealand have been the two standout teams of the tournament, but India have played – and won – all of their games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a factor Mohammed Shami, the tournament's joint-top wicket-taker, has ceded as an advantage.

Their previous encounter was lit up by that Glenn Phillips catch, but perhaps more remarkable was the way that India flipped the script, becoming the first team to defend a sub-250 total on the ground.

This time, however, New Zealand are coming off a fearsome showing, which saw Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson rack up the highest score in ICC Champions Trophy history.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere and for free.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams for free

India vs New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

Although India vs New Zealand is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan who want to catch the action can use a VPN to access the ICC Champions Trophy final streams for free.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the cricket like a pro.... and you can save 73% right now.

SAVE: 70% off our No.1 VPN for streaming
Exclusive deal

SAVE: 70% off our No.1 VPN for streaming

Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual cricket stream from anywhere, with plans starting from around $3 a month with this deal. We test all the providers and we rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams online in the US

You can watch India vs New Zealand live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on their website.

If you have access to Willow but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch India vs New Zealand as normal.

Watch India vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

India vs New Zealand will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream the cricket on the go with Sky Go.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

The India vs New Zealand match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download NordVPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in India

Sunday's India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy final will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

IND vs NZ full squads

India

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Virat Kohli of India looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the India vs New Zealand match on March 2, 2025
India vs New Zealand live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)
The ICC Champions trophy sits upon a green podium
ICC Champions Trophy final live streams: How to watch cricket online from anywhere, India vs New Zealand
Varun Chakravarthy of India celebrates victory with teammate Shreyas Iyer after defeating New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match and making it to the India vs Australia semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy
India vs Australia live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy semi-final online from anywhere now, India chasing 48 runs
DUBAI,UNITED ARAB EMIRATES- FEBRUARY 22: Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan inspects the pitch during a Pakistan Net Session ahead of India v Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan vs India live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)
A shot showing the flags of New Zealand and South Africa
New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: watch ICC Champions Trophy semi-final online (it's free)
Bangladesh celebrate a wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free) – match abandoned
Latest in Entertainment
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online
Matz Sels, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, takes a kick
Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring a goal
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch this riveting Premier League match online and on TV
Latest in How Tos
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online
Matz Sels, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, takes a kick
Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring a goal
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch this riveting Premier League match online and on TV
More about entertainment
Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard and Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash

Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn&#039;s (Zahn McClarnon) peer into a doorway in Dark Winds season 3

How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
See more latest
Most Popular
Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn&#039;s (Zahn McClarnon) peer into a doorway in Dark Winds season 3
How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
Title card for Naked and Afraid season 18
How to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 – live stream the wilderness survival doc
Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard and Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Shot showing a group of cyclists in the sun
Paris-Nice Challenge 2025 live stream: How to watch the UCI World Tour stage race
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Matz Sels, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, takes a kick
Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The victorious Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2024 Indian Premier League
IPL live stream 2025: how to watch Indian Premier League online from anywhere
Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring a goal
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch this riveting Premier League match online and on TV