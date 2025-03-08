India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online
IND vs NZ: don't miss out on any of the cricket Champions Trophy final from Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Stream India vs New Zealand free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)
- Unblock Tamasha with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Starts at 9am GMT on Sunday, March 9
Having served up a nailbiting chase in their group stage meeting, the India vs New Zealand rematch will now grace the ICC Champions Trophy final. The Black Caps had the Men in Blue right where they wanted them a week ago, all out for 249, but Varun Chakravarthy left the Kiwi order all in a spin.
India and New Zealand have been the two standout teams of the tournament, but India have played – and won – all of their games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a factor Mohammed Shami, the tournament's joint-top wicket-taker, has ceded as an advantage.
Their previous encounter was lit up by that Glenn Phillips catch, but perhaps more remarkable was the way that India flipped the script, becoming the first team to defend a sub-250 total on the ground.
This time, however, New Zealand are coming off a fearsome showing, which saw Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson rack up the highest score in ICC Champions Trophy history.
Here's a quick guide to how to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere and for free.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams for free
India vs New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.
Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere
Although India vs New Zealand is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.
Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan who want to catch the action can use a VPN to access the ICC Champions Trophy final streams for free.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the cricket like a pro.... and you can save 73% right now.
Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual cricket stream from anywhere, with plans starting from around $3 a month with this deal. We test all the providers and we rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams online in the US
You can watch India vs New Zealand live online on Willow in the US.
Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on their website.
If you have access to Willow but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch India vs New Zealand as normal.
Watch India vs New Zealand live streams in the UK
India vs New Zealand will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.
You can also stream the cricket on the go with Sky Go.
Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in Australia
The India vs New Zealand match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.
Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)
Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download NordVPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.
How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in India
Sunday's India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy final will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.
IND vs NZ full squads
India
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
