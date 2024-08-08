How to watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Renars Uscins (C) attempts to score past Sweden's pivot #32 Oscar Bergendahl on the way to the Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at Olympics 2024 to see who will get the chance tob battle for a gold medal. Below we have all the information on how to watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The action begins with Germany vs Spain. These two were involved in extremely tense quarter-finals, both winning by a single point. The Spanish needed overtime to beat Egypt 29-28 in a match that swung one way then the other. Indeed, they nearly won it with the final shot of regular time. They have plenty of attacking talent on offer. Aleix Gomez is in incredible scoring form, converting all 9 of his shots against the Pharaohs. Ian Tarrafeta netted 6 times.

The Germans knocked out hosts and reigning champions France in their quarter-final. They also required overtime to win 35-34, scoring the winning goal with just 4 seconds of the 1st overtime period to go. They will need to improve on the 56% shot efficiency to get to the gold medal match, although Johannes Golla did score 6 of his 7 attempts at goal and Renars Uscins netted an incredible 14 times. As with the previous round, this one is likely to go all the way to the wire.

Here's where to watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Semi-final date: August 9
  • Daily start: 10.30.pm ET / 3.30pm BST
  • Final date: August 11

Best free streams

FREE Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock with a replay on USA in the States.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final takes place on August 9. The start time is 10.30am ET / 3.30pm BST.

The 2024 Olympic handball medal days are August 10 (Women's Bronze and Gold Medal matches) and August 11 (Men's Bronze and Gold Medal matches).

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Germany vs Spain men's handball semi-final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Charlotte Henry
Charlotte Henry
Contributor

Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.