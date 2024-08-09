How to watch France vs USA men's basketball final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

France vs USA men's basketball final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Lebron James (6) of US in action ahead of the France vs USA men's basketball final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Watch France vs USA men's basketball final at Olympics 2024 to the the gold medal match many people dreamed of when the tournament began. It is Wemby vs his fellow NBA all-stars. Below we have all the information on how to watch France vs USA men's basketball final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The USA recovered from being, at one point, 17 points behind Serbia to come back and win 95-91. Stephen Curry put in a brilliant performance and scored a total of 36 points. It means they will face the host nation in a bid for a fifth successive gold. France also got a four-point victory over Germany to reach the final on their home court. Fans will get to see Victor Wembanyama take on fellow NBA stars like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid.

These two nations have met each other eight times at the Olympics. The Americans have won on 7 occasions. They actually played twice at Tokyo 2020, once in the first round and then for a second time in the gold medal match. The USA came away victorious on both occasions. However, they showed against Serbia that they can be got at and having the home crowd behind them should be help Les Bleus.

Here's where to watch France vs USA men's basketball final and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch France vs USA men's basketball final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 10
  • Final start: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE France vs USA men's basketball final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs USA men's basketball final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch France vs USA men's basketball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The France vs USA men's basketball final live stream from Olympics 2024 is live on Peacock and NBC (selected markets). You can watch an evening repeat on USA Network at 11pm ET in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch France vs USA men's basketball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include France vs USA men's basketball final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the France vs USA men's basketball final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final takes place on August 10. Tip off is at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic France vs USA men's basketball final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

