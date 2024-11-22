France vs Argentina live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn Nations online from anywhere, start time

Watch France vs Argentina live streams as the hosts seek to wrap up their 2024 Autumn Nations Series with yet another victory at the Stade de France. Below we have all the information on how to watch France vs Argentina from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

After romping to victory against Japan at the start of the month, France secured a thrilling one-point victory over New Zealand last week for their third straight victory over the All Blacks. Now Les Bleus tackle one of the most improved sides of 2024 and will be looking for big performances from the likes of captain Antoine Dupont and in-form full-back Thomas Ramos.

Argentina may have lost to Ireland in Dublin last week but they are ranked fifth in the world after an incredible summer in which they beat South Africa, New Zealand and Australia during the 2024 Rugby Championship. Now Los Pumas will look to inflict a second straight defeat over the French having beaten them 33-25 in their last meeting back in July.

Here's where to watch France vs Argentina live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch France vs Argentina Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, November 22

Start time: 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET Best free stream TF1 (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE France vs Argentina live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs Argentina for FREE on TF1 in France:

TF1 – France (French-language)

Use a VPN to watch France vs Argentina for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any France vs Argentina stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual France vs Argentina live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in the US

You can watch France vs Argentina live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in the UK

Autumn Nations live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with France vs Argentina being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in Australia

France vs Argentina, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Nations are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Nations rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Nations across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn Nations rugby union series in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Nations are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

When does France vs Argentina start? France vs Argentina kicks off at 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT on Friday, November 22, which is 7.10am AEDT on Saturday, November 23 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch France vs Argentina for free? Yes! Viewers in France can watch France vs Argentina via free-to-air TF1. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch France vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).