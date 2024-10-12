How to watch Finland vs England: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game
Finland vs England broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Watch Finland vs England in the 2024 Nations League as the Three Lions look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Greece. Below we have all the info on how to watch Finland vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Interim England manager Lee Carsley rolled the dice last time out against Greece and paid the price. Picking an experimental side with no recognised forward and an array of attacking midfielders, the Three Lions were badly exposed defensively and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.
Expect a far more balanced side to start at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium and Harry Kane to come straight back into the team after recovering from injury.
Finland will hope their opponents produce another disjointed display but will have to deliver their best performance of the group stage to have any chance of victory. There were positive signs in their last game as they scored their first goal in Group B2 to take the lead against the Republic of Ireland, but they struggled in the second half as they succumbed to their third straight defeat.
Here's where to watch Finland vs England: online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Watch Finland vs England Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Sunday, October 13
- Start time: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 3am AEDT (Monday)
Best free stream
- ITVX (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Finland vs England live stream broadcasters
You can watch Finland vs England in Nations League 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland:
- ITVX – UK
- Virgin Media Play – Ireland
Use a VPN to watch Finland vs England for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
How to watch Finland vs England live streams in the US
You can watch an Finland vs England live stream on Fox Sports 1 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling, Fubo or another cable replacement service to stream FS1.
How to watch Finland vs England live streams in the UK
In the UK, Finland vs England is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available for FREE via ITVX (a TV license is required, of course).
The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
How to watch Finland vs England live streams in Australia
In Australia, Finland vs England is being shown on Optus Sport.
Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 2am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
How to watch Finland vs England live streams in Rest of World
Africa
Click to see more Finland vs England streams▼
The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco.
SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Americas
Click to see more Finland vs England streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League.
- Latin America
Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America.
- Brazil
For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN.
- Mexico
The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.
Asia
Click to see more Finland vs England streams▼
Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- China
iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China.
- Japan
Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.
Oceania
Click to see more Finland vs England streams▼
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.
Can I watch Finland vs England for free?
Soccer fans can watch Finland vs England for free in the UK via ITVX, and in Ireland courtesy of Virgin Media Play.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Finland vs England free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When is Finland vs England in the 2024 Nations League?
The Finland vs England game takes place at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST on Sunday, October 13 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 3am AEDT on Monday, October 14.
Can I watch Finland vs England on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).
