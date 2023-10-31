Everton vs Burnley live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup online from anywhere

Watch an Everton vs Burnley live stream

Looking for an Everton vs Burnley live stream? This match is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers a free trial to new users. If you live in Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Everton vs Burnley where you are, keep reading.

Everton vs Burnley: preview

The Carabao Cup has been Burnley's main source of joy this season, but as the Clarets prepare to face their old coach Sean Dyche for the first time since the club dispensed of his services last year, their current manager Vincent Kompany is under heavy fire.

Having achieved messianic status by steamrolling the Championship while revolutionising the team's playing style, it's taken less than three months for the fans to turn. The 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, Burnley's third in a row and eighth in all competitions, has been met by widespread calls for the axe to swing.

The speed at which everything has turned sour has been remarkable, but one of the reasons supporters are so furious is that the blueprint for beating Burnley is as plain as day. Time and time again they've been caught trying to play out from the back, with their star midfielder, Sander Berge, as guilty as anybody.

Everton, whose winning goal against West Ham on Sunday came from stealing the ball in the middle of the park, will have a gameplan. It's taken a while, but Dyche, who spent nine-and-a-half years with Burnley, has finally whipped the Toffees into something resembling a football team.

The return to fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin was always going to be key, but Abdoulaye Doucoure has been inspirational, and young talents James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite are at last being given a run in the side.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch an Everton vs Burnley live stream online from wherever you are.

FREE Everton vs Burnley live streams

The Carabao Cup is stuck behind a paywall in most countries, though there is a way to watch Everton vs Burnley for free.

That's because the game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year.

Traveling outside Australia? Use the No.1 streaming VPN to unblock your preferred coverage from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley live stream from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Everton vs Burnley in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Carabao Cup game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Everton vs Burnley from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Global Everton vs Burnley live streams

How to watch Everton vs Burnley: live stream in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is showing Everton vs Burnley, along with every Carabao Cup game this season. Kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. The streaming service also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Everton vs Burnley live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Everton vs Burnley in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Burnley on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can you watch an Everton vs Burnley live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but Everton vs Burnley hasn't been selected for broadcast, meaning you can't watch it live in the UK.

Unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN Plus.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your go-to stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service will allow you to digitally alter your location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley: live stream in Australia