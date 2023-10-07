England vs Samoa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 game online for free

England vs Samoa free live stream

Want to watch a free England vs Samoa live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch an England vs Samoa live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, October 7 Kick-off time: 4.45pm BST / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 2.45am AEDT (Oct 8) Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

England vs Samoa preview

There may be more riding on England vs Samoa at the Rugby World Cup 2023 for the Pacific Islanders than the 2003 champions but that doesn't mean this fixture is any less intriguing. The Red Rose has already won Pool D after its opening three victories, but Samoa knows it must win to stand any chance of a first spot in the quarter-finals since 1995. This one could get fiery.

England came into the tournament following a chastening defeat to Fiji but has managed to top its group with a game to spare following victories over Argentina, Japan and minnows Chile. Momentum will be vital for Steve Bortwick's side, which is likely to face a match for revenge against Fiji in the quarter-finals, and flanker Tom Curry will be desperate for minutes after his red card two minutes into England's opening fixture. The 10-12 axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell has been restored, meaning Samoa-born Manu Tuilagi facing familiar faces from outside center.

Samoa, meanwhile, must beat its illustrious opponents for the first time in its history by 29 points and secure a bonus point to qualify for a first RWC quarter-final in 28 years. However, the Pacific Islanders will have to to do so without star winger Ben Lam, the Montpellier man receiving a three-match ban following his red card last time out in the 28-22 defeat to Japan. Former Australia international Christian Leali'ifano switch nationalities before the tournament and the fly half will be more determined than most to make it further than the struggling Wallabies in France.

Can the Samoan's free-flowing rugby challenge English pragmatism? Here's how to get a FREE England vs Samoa live stream, wherever you are, and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Samoa: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 4.45pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch England vs Samoa absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch England vs Samoa from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Samoa live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch England vs Samoa

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream England vs Samoa in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 2.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday 8th October.

How to watch England vs Samoa in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. This is also one of the games being shown on CNBC. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

How to watch England vs Samoa: live stream in New Zealand